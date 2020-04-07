Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Innovations, Analysis, Top Key Vendors, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2025 : LG Chem, Mexichem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- The global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market size was estimated at USD 56,304.9 million in 2016. The demand for PVC in construction applications is likely to remain strong owing to its cost effectiveness, resistance to chemical corrosion and durability. Increasing use of unplasticized PVC as a substitute for painted wood in window frames and sills will boost demand for construction over the forecast period.



Demand for polyvinyl chloride in consumer applications such as furniture, clothing, footwear and sportswear will present an immense opportunity in near future due to its low cost and water resistance compared to leather and rubber. Increasing disposable income in emerging economies of Brazil, China and India have been acting as one of the major factors driving demand in consumer applications along with electrical & electronics industry.



The global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



North America accounted for 13.1% of total market share in terms of revenue in 2016. Economic recession in U.S. has slowed the growth of construction and automotive industries, which has led to decline in demand for PVC over the past few years. However, recovery of these industries is expected to drive the market at a significant growth rate. Construction segment accounted for 15% of the PVC market in North America in 2016. Recent economic slowdown has affected automotive and construction markets in the U.S. & Canada negatively which is expected to hinder the market growth. However, increasing application of PVC in consumer and electrical & electronic industries is expected to complement the market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- INEOS Group Holdings

- LG Chem

- Mexichem

- Shin-Etsu Chemical

- Westlake Chemical

- AVI Global Plast

- Chemplast Sanmar

- Formosa Plastics

- JM EAGLE

- Kaneka Corporation

- Occidental Petroleum Corporation

- PolyOne

- Reliance Industries



Segment by Type:

- General Purpose PVC Resin

- High Polymerization Degree PVC Resin

- Crosslinked PVC Resin



Segment by Application:

- Pipes, Profiles, And Fittings

- Films And Sheets

- Cables



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



