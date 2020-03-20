Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes Market Economic Forecasting by 2025 : China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Egeplast A.s., Finolex Industries Ltd

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is the third largest selling plastic commodity after polyethylene & polypropylene. It is beneficial over other materials owing to its chemical resistance, durability, low cost, recyclability, and others; thus, it can replace wood, metal, concrete, and clay in different applications. Piping and piping systems are a major application of PVC resin. PVC pipes are manufactured by extrusion method in a variety of dimensions such as solid wall or cellular core construction. These are corrosion resistant, cost-effective, flame resistant, easy to install & handle, and environmentally sound, with long service life.



Global Pvc Pipe Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2019-2025.



PVC pipe has applications in drain-waste-vent (DWV), sewers, water mains, water service lines, irrigation, conduit, and various industrial installations. This report focuses on global PVC pipe market by type, which includes chlorinated, unplasticized, and plasticized PVC pipes. Moreover, it analyzes the status of different type of materials used in the PVC pipe market such as PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricants, pigment base, and others. The report also focuses on the application industries of PVC pipes, including irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, oil & gas, HVAC, and others.



Regional analysis of the current market trends as well as the opportunities in the market by analyzing government regulations, policies, and consumer preferences across various geographic regions is conducted and provided. The market value and volumes are further derived using bottom-up approach and by considering price trends. The data are gathered majorly from the secondary sources such as company publications, Hoovers, Factiva, and similar others. Collected data after analysis is validated from the C-level executives and directors of the companies present in the global PVC pipe market.



Segment by Key players:

- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.

- Egeplast a.s.

- Finolex Industries Ltd

- IPEX Inc.

- JM Eagle Company Inc.

- North American Pipe Corporation

- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Chlorinated PVC Pipe

- Unplasticized PVC Pipe

- Plasticized PVC Pipe



Segment by Application:

- Irrigation

- Water Supply

- Sewerage

- Plumbing

- Oil & Gas

- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Forecast

4.5.1. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



