Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Poise $937,278.5 Thousand in 2019 by MarketsandMarkets

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- According to a new market research report “Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by End User Industry (Chemical Processing, Construction, New Energies, and Oil & Gas), & by Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, & Cables) - Trends Forecasts to 2019” report analyzes the global PVDF market with respect to market drivers, opportunities, and trends in different regions.



Request for 10% customization of report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomization.asp?id=6146031



Browse 99 market data tables and 31 figures spread through 240 slides and in-depth TOC on “Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market - Trends Forecasts to 2019"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyvinylidene-fluoride-pvdf-market-6146031.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The PVDF market is subjugated by respective regional players along with the presence of few global players in the key growth markets. The North American region is the largest market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe in the global PVDF industry.



Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Daikin Industries ltd (Japan), Dyneon GmbH (Germany), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited (China), Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. ltd. (China), Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc. (Switzerland), Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd. (China), Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd. (China) and others are the most active and major players in the PVDF market.



In terms of market activities, expansions was the most preferred development strategy by the players to increase their product portfolio, market share, and geographic reach. A large number of expansions and new product launches by the key players was seen in 2012.



Download Sample PDF of this Report @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=6146031



Arkema invested in its PVDF plant, in 2012, to boost their production capacity of their Kynar brand in Europe. Also, Solvay S.A. has increased the production capacity of SOLEF polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) at its Tavaux plant, in France, by 50% with the launch of new production capacity. This geographical re-balancing of Arkema and Solvay S.A. has resulted in a proportional increase of the PVDF industry in the Western European market.



Kureha has invested to establish Kureha Fluoropolymers Co. Ltd. (China), to meet the growing demand for PVDF. Also, Solvay S.A. has started a new production facility at its existing industrial site in Changshu (China). This geographical re-balancing of Kureha Corporation and Solvay S.A. has resulted in a proportional increase of the PVDF industry in the Asian-Pacific market.



Browse related Reports:



PTFE Market By Form ( Granular, Fine, Aqueous Dispersion, Micronized), By Application (Industrial Goods, Coating, Filled PTFE), By End Industry (Chemical, Automotive, Medical, Food, Textile, & Others), By Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polytetrafluoroethylene-market-22472807.html



Fluoropolymer Market By Type (PTFE, PVDF, FEP, Fluoroelastomers) & Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical Processing, Industrial) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fluor-polymer-market-497.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. M&M covers thirteen industry verticals, including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, and telecommunications and IT.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets