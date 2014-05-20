New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market by End User Industry (Chemical Processing, Construction, New Energies, and Oil & Gas), & by Application (Pipes, Coatings, Fittings, Sheets, Films, Tubes, Powder, Membranes, & Cables) - Trends Forecasts to 2019
The report covers the global PVDF market. It further divides the market on the basis of end user industry, applications, geography. The market data for these types is given with respect to volume (metric tons) and value ($thousand). The global market value of PVDF was estimated to be $596,009.6 thousand in 2012 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of about 7.4% from 2014 to 2019. The data mentioned in the report are based on the global demand for the PVDF.
The total market for global PVDF has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current proceedings in the industry at the commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to PVDF raw materials, manufacturers, and end user industries. The value chain describes the key contributors to the materials market at different stages from product development to end use. It represents the top players which are contributing to the global PVDF industry.
The impact of different market factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report. This gives an idea about the key drivers such as Growing end user industries, strong demand for PVDF in Asia-Pacific especially from China, Growth in Photovoltaic installations, and others. The economic slowdown in Europe and the U.S. also affected the economy of other developed countries and the price volatility in the past made the market more strained for the end user industries.
The global PVDF market is also classified based on different applications. The important applications include pipes, coatings, fittings, sheets, films, tubes, powder, membranes, cables, and others. The Oil & Gas and new energies industries are expected to show rapid growth in the future.
The key companies in this market are Arkema (France), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Daikin Industries ltd (Japan), Dyneon GmbH (Germany), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Shanghai 3F New Materials Company Limited (China), Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. ltd. (China), Quadrant Engineering Plastics Products Inc. (Switzerland), Zhejiang Fotech International Co. Ltd. (China), Zhuzhou Hongda Polymer Materials Co. Ltd. (China), and others. These companies are consistently focusing on expanding their production capacity to achieve a competitive advantage and thereby serving the customers more effectively. Investments and expansions were the most preferred strategies by the top players in the year 2012 that are driving the demand of PVDF. Their strategy to capture the market in developing economies includes expansions and investments.
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