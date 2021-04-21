New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market is expected to reach USD 23.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pomegranate can act as a potential nutraceutical which can provide medical and health benefits, including prevention and treatment of a disease. Pomegranate contains agents like polyphenolic flavonoids, which deploy actions well conducive to good oral health; precisely in relation to gingivitis development. Pomegranate juice has the highest antioxidant potency composite index among beverages like Red wine, Blueberry juice, Acaii juice and Orange juice to name a few; and the antioxidant activity was at least 20% superior to any other beverages.



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The market for Organic type market is projected to grow significantly and deliver a CAGR of 13.5% owing to the super fruit's health benefits which includes antioxidant properties, high potassium content and a good source of fiber. An increase in the consumer interest for high food nutrition and the general opinion among the consumers that fresh produce hold the desirable nutrition and fiber have led to an increasing interest among growers to grow fresh produce.



- The market for Bhagwa pomegranates is anticipated to grow at a revenue of 54.99 billion by 2025. These pomegranates are tolerant to thrips and mites and thus require comparatively lesser number of pesticide sprays

- Asia-Pacific will witness significant rise at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2018 to 2025. Asia Pacific is the largest producer of pomegranate. The countries in the region grow a wide range of pomegranate varieties and have high consumption of pomegranate and its products. The region is expected to hold 38.6% share of the pomegranate and pomegranate arils market in 2018.



- The main constraint in Pomegranate remains the fruit production precisely the supply side of it. Developing countries are failing to keep up the quality standards as productivity of the fruit is very low, though the fruit production in those countries is increasing. For example, in India the average yields are 10Mt/Ha where the international average hovers around 25Mt/Ha. Additionally in countries like Afghanistan, there are no operational standards of conducts; every farmer grows on his own way.



- The legal laws in US regarding imports of fresh pomegranates from Chile involve production site registration with National plant protection organization (NPPO) of Chile. The fruit must originate from low prevalence production site. Post harvesting process would include the damaged and diseased fruits must be culled at the packinghouse and must be packed into new and clean crates, or APHIS approved packaging containers.



- Key participants include POM Wonderful LLC, The Minute Maid Company, Tropicana Products, Inc., Grante LLC, Orumnarin P.J.S Co., Ruby Fresh, Inc., Simonian Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Company, Inc., Youngstown Distributors Inc. and Aarvee Farm Products.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils market basis of Type, Pomegranate Type, Final Product Type (Arils), Applications and Region:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Organic Type

- Inorganic/Processed Type



Pomegranate Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Bhagwa Pomegranate

- Wonderful Pomegranate

- Grenada Pomegranate

- Desertnyi

- Mollar de Elche

- Others



Final Product Type (Arils) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Arils Tub

- Pomegranate Powder

- Pasteurized juice

- Aseptic Concentrate

- Others



Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Hypermarket & Supermarket

- Food Industry

- Convenience Stores

- Cosmetics Industry

- Pharmaceutical Industry



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o U.S.

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Netherlands

o Switzerland

o Italy

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026

Chapter 3. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Segmentation & Impact Analysis

3.1. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

3.3. Regulatory framework

3.4. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market Impact Analysis

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Key opportunities prioritized

3.6. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Manufacturing Cost Analysis

3.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.8. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market By Type Insights & Trends

4.1. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Type dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

4.2. Organic Type

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Inorganic/Processed Type

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Market By Final Product Type (Arils) Insights & Trends

5.1. Pomegranate and Pomegranate Arils Final Product Type (Arils) dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2026

5.2. Pomegranate Powder

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Pasteurized juice

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Aseptic Concentrate

…

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. POM Wonderful

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Minute Maid

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Tropicana

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Grante LLC

10.4.1. Company Overview

Continue..



