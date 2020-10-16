Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pomegranate Seed Oil Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pomegranate Seed Oil. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Herbins (India), Nature's absolute (India), India Essential Oils (India), Rakesh Sandal Industries (India), Nature's Bounty (United States), Kanta Group (India), Bulk Natural Oils (United States), Talya Bitkisel Ürünler (Turkey), CARDEA (Australia) and AOS Product (India).



The pomegranate seed oil is obtained from fresh pomegranate fruit seeds. It has multiple applications in different fields mainly medical, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, etc. Pomegranates are popularly said as "The Fruit of Life" and as "Nature's Power Fruit" for their capability and ability to balance the body systems and enhance the body functions, serves for facilitating good health overall. The pomegranate seed oil posses following medicinal applications the Pomegranate Carrier Oil reduces inflammation, protects the skin against sun damage, relieves the discomfort associated with psoriasis and eczema, and accelerates the reconstruction of skin to speed wound healing. Also in cosmetics, it has multiple uses likewise the pomegranate Carrier Oil works effectively on all hair types to hydrate dull, dry strands and to protect against harsh environmental stressors. It stimulates circulation to the scalp, eliminates dirt and dandruff, prevents damage to the follicles, and increases the growth of stronger, healthier hair. Highly used in aromatherapy, while in the last few years the use is increasing.



Market Trend

- Growing Use In Diabetic Management

- Highly Recommended As It Improves Heart Health



Market Drivers

- High Acceptance Of Natural Oils For Skin And Hair Therapies

- Increasing Use Due To Its Natural Anti Aging And Cosmetology Properties



Opportunities

- Growing Demand For Aromatherapies

- Studies Said That It Has Potential In Anti Cancer Treatment



Restraints

- Problem Like Irritation On Skin Due To Heavy Used Of The Undiluted Oil

- Interaction With Medications For High Blood Pressure Include Captopril (Capoten), Enalapril (Vasotec), Lisinopril (Prinivil, Zestril), Ramipril (Altace) Found



Challenges

- Powerful Effects Of Pomegranate Seed Oil May Cause Complications, Particularly In Early-Term Pregnancies

- Expensive Product



The Global Pomegranate Seed Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Chemical Extraction, Physical squeeze), Application (Skin applications, Hair Application), Distribution Channel (Wholesaler, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty stores, Retailers, Online retail), End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Chemical), Extraction Method (Normal Stirring, Soxhlet Extraction, Microwave Irradiation, Ultrasonic Irradiation)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



