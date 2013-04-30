PomskyHQ.com Helps Buyers Differentiate Between Real Pomsky Puppies and Pomsky Scams

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- The Pomsky is one of the most sought-after “designer” dog breeds available today. The Pomsky is a hybrid between a Pomeranian and a husky. Pomsky dogs tend to be medium-sized dogs with the behavioral qualities of both a Pomeranian and a husky.



Unfortunately for those interested in purchasing a Pomsky, there is lots of misinformation on the internet. That’s a problem that PomskyHQ.com seeks to solve. While many other Pomsky sites are filled with thin information about Pomskies, PomskyHQ.com aims to educate visitors with detailed information about the breed and its qualities.



PomskyHQ.com features a wide range of helpful Pomsky resources, including how to spot the difference between a Siberian husky puppy and a Pomsky puppy. The website also features frequently asked questions about the Pomsky, a regularly-updated blog, and a list of quality Pomsky breeders.



A spokesperson for PomskyHQ.com explained how the website seeks to differentiate itself from other Pomsky websites:



“Over the last few years, we’ve seen an unfortunate trend of Pomsky websites being created with very little research. Some people create Pomsky websites solely to generate money through online advertisements, while others are trying to lure visitors into purchasing Pomsky puppies from puppy mills and other low-quality breeders. At PomskyHQ.com, we’re dedicated to providing accurate information about the Pomsky while only linking to quality breeders.”



The website is currently in the process of putting together a list of Pomsky breeders. But as the spokesperson explains, backyard breeders and puppy mills need not apply:



“We want to put together a list of quality Pomsky breeders that understand and love the breed. We’re not interested in supporting backyard breeders or puppy mills. The popularity of the Pomsky has led to a surge in amateur breeders who are putting the health and safety of dogs at risk. Our directory is filled with breeders who are passionate about their dogs.”



The PomskyHQ.com website is designed to cater to Pomsky breeders, Pomsky owners, and those interested in owning a Pomsky. Along with a directory of Pomsky puppies for sale, the website features a newsletter that keeps subscribers up-to-date on Pomsky breeder alerts, the latest Pomsky news and headlines, as well as information on great deals for pet owners.



PomskyHQ.com is an online community for Pomsky owners and breeders. The website features information for prospective Pomsky owners as well as a listing of some of the top Pomsky breeders in the country. For more information, please visit: http://pomskyhq.com