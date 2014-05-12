Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pon Holdings B.V.: Automotive - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Pon Holdings B.V.: Automotive - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Pon Holdings B.V."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Pon Holdings B.V." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Pon Holdings B.V."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Pon Holdings B.V. (Pon Holdings) is a trading and service company, based in the Netherlands. The company primarily retails passenger cars, commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, road construction and earthmoving equipment, bicycles, and tires. It also offers products for off-shore, shipping, transport and logistics; and engines and generators for marine and industrial applications. Pon Holdings sources products from several international manufacturers including Volkswagen, Caterpillar, MAN, Gazelle and Continental. Apart from offering products, Pon Holdings also provides related complementary services including maintenance, repair, leasing, rental and financing. The company operates through more than 250 branches across 27 countries. Pon Holdings is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



Pon Holdings B.V.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154171/pon-holdings-bv-automotive-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

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