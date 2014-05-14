(PON) Passive Optical Network Equipment Market Is Expected to Grow USD 13.57 Billion by 2019:ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Passive optical network (PON) is a point to multipoint telecommunication network. PON is a fiber to home/premises (FFTH/FFTP) architecture which serves multi premises through unpowered optical splitters and a single optical fiber. Optical fiber splitters do not require electricity for signal transmission, which makes it an energy saving technology. Furthermore, higher bandwidth, greater reliability, unmatched security and the eco-friendly characteristics are the major benefits offered by this technology.



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This market research study analyzes the passive optical network equipment market on a global level, and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2014 to 2019. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecasted period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the years to come.



The report segments the market on the basis of geography into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) and all these are estimated in terms of revenue (USD Billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on structure which includes gigabyte passive optical network (GPON) and Ethernet passive optical network (EPON). Furthermore, the market has also been segmented on the basis of components which include GPON optical line terminal (OLT), GPON optical network terminal (ONT), EPON optical line terminal (OLT) and EPON optical network terminal (ONT). All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD Billion).



For better understanding of the passive optical network equipment market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. Moreover, a detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises of a market attractiveness analysis, where the equipment are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.



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The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the field of PON equipment. Major market participants profiled in this report include Huawei Technologies Comp. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Calix Inc., ZTE Corp. and Tellabs Inc. among others.



Passive optical network equipment Market: By geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



Passive optical network (PON) equipment Market: By structure



Gigabit passive optical network (GPON)

Ethernet passive optical network (EPON)

Gigabit Passive optical network (GPON) equipment Market: By components



Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)



Ethernet Passive optical network (EPON) equipment Market: By components



Optical Network Terminal (ONT)

Optical Line Terminal (OLT)



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



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