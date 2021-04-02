Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2021 -- The global pond liners market is at present fairly consolidated owing to the presence of relatively small number of players holding sizeable shares. Transparency Market Research (TMR), however, notes that in the coming years, the global pond liners market is expected to be increasingly competitive, primarily due to the growing number of new entrants. New players are aiming at a wide assortment of pond liners solutions that are easy and quicker to install, and contain geomembrane that are robust yet flexible. Leading companies are relentlessly focused on expanding their product lines and are bringing innovations, which has enabled them to retain their stronghold in the global pond liners market, observes TMR.



Some of the top players operating in the global pond liners market are Reef Industries Inc., BTL Liners, Western Environmental Liner, Emmbi Industries Ltd., Stephans Industries Ltd., and Pond Liners.

The global pond liners market is anticipated to clock a CAGR of 8.9% during 2017–2025. The global market stood at US$1.09 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$2.32 billion by the end of 2025.



Request PDF brochure

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24062



Among the various types of raw materials used for pond liners, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) has been witnessing rapid uptake in recent years. In 2016, the segment held share of more than 20.0% in the global pond liners market. The extensive demand is attributed to the combination of attractive functional properties these have, along with their increased affordability for end-use industries for pond liners.



Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the most attractive CAGR of 9.1% during 2017 – 2025 in the global pond liners market. The regional market is expected to gain shares over the years.



Rising Worldwide Concerns of Water Conservation bolsters Pond Liners Market



Rising worldwide concerns pertaining to water management and conservation in various end-use industries are key to propelling the demand for pond liners solutions. The rising need for water harvesting is a key determinant of such concerns boosting the pond liners market. The growing use of pond liners solutions for applications such as potable water systems, floating baffles systems, and oil spill containment systems is a key trend bolstering the growth of the pond liners market. The rising demand for smart water management solutions for the agriculture industry and irrigation applications is a notable trend expected to boost the market.



More Trending Reports

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isoprenol-market-to-thrive-on-its-increasing-adoption-by-agrochemical-sector-product-diversification-opening-opportunities-in-cosmetics-sector-too-tmr-301252757.html



Manufacturers are coming up with more flexible and easy-to-install solutions, generating prospects in the global pond liners market. To that end, they are focusing on product development that contain geomembrane with markedly high tensile strength and puncture resistance and high degree of corrosion resistance.



Inadequate Decomposition of Pond Liners may be Key Challenge



The advent of innovative solutions that enable architects and end users to install complicated pond shapes has unlocked vast promising prospects in the pond liners market. Governments in several emerging economies are increasingly focusing on eco-friendly water conservation solutions. Additionally, they are promoting the production of environmental-friendly materials to be used in various geotechnical solutions. Such initiatives have been imparting robust thrust to the demand for eco-friendly pond liners solutions.



Request enquiry before buying

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=24062



In various developing and developed countries, the rising focus of artificial lakes, traditionally water conservation, and recently for energy generation has opened new windows of opportunities for providers of pond liners solutions to tap into. However, the concern pertaining to decomposition of pond liners has alarmed regulators, architects, and engineers. Inadequate disposal may lead to substantial concern of toxic emissions, which if unaddressed may lead to environmental hazards. Nevertheless, the rising uptake of pond liners in preventing potable water wastage and reducing soil erosion has been expanding the prospects of the pond liners market.



Request for custom research

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=24062