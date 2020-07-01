Pond Liners Market to Register Substantial Demand in the Coming Years

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2020 -- The global pond liners market share has witnessed substantial gains due to the need to facilitate water retention in pools, gardens, and artificial streams.



With an impermeable geomembrane, pond liners are widely used to ensure the retention of liquids and the provision of effective waste management solutions. The product is used in the conservation of water, liquid retention, and lining of reservoirs due to the geotextile substrate property.



The liners are manufactured using various kinds of polymers such as polyethylene polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene propylene diene terpolymer, HDPE, and fabric scrim between two plys of the polymer. Pond liners are long-lasting, corrosion-free, and are safe to marine life making it a viable choice for water and waste management solutions.



Need for safe industrial waste management



The governments across the globe are insisting on adopting safe waste disposal measures in order to safeguard the health of both human and aquatic life. Moreover, ineffective waste disposal may also lead to diseases. HDPE pond liners are popularly used for wastewater treatment as they are UV resistant, cost-effective, simplified installation techniques and comprise of anti-seepage technology.



The evident rise in industrialization across the globe has consequently led to the need to adopt reliable and safe waste management techniques. As per reports, in the year 2016, nearly 41.1 million tons of commercial and industrial waste was generated in the U.K., out of which approximately 33.1 million tons was generated in England.



Wide adoption of HDPE pond liners



Another integral application of HDPE type pond liners includes the use in the aquaculture industry, which has garnered considerable momentum over the years, especially in Asian countries. Between 2018-2019, India produced a total of 13.7 metric tons of fish. The use of HDPE pond liners helps in increasing the production and makes it extremely easy to harvest.



The liners also carry the ability to maintain the quality of water and prevent water leakage. These products also help in averting soil pollution and preventing oxygen from losing into soil.



Asia to emerge as a key consumer of pond liners



The growth in the residential sector in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, due to improvement in disposable income among people over the years, has driven the need for a modernized and equipped waste management technique. APAC, led by India, China, and Japan witnesses a high production of salt, which is steering the demand for pond liners.



India is the third-largest producer of slat after China and the U.S., producing nearly 28.95 million tons during 2017-2018. The increasing demand for the salt world over is magnifying pond liners adoption over time.

Some of the prominent pond liners market manufacturers include AGRU, Firestone, Carlisle Emmbi Industries Limited, and Firestone, among various others.



