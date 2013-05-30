Ponder Awhile by Mohit K. Misra Retains Impressive Top 10 Books Ranking

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Readers are invited to learn more about enlightened author and poet Mohit K. Misra’s book, Ponder Awhile, a seminal collection of thought-provoking poetry. About The Book Classically wrought in the ways of the sages, the beautifully penned and much-anticipated second print of Ponder Awhile shares the complexities of life as a simple and accessible dose of spirit and soul stuff.



Author and poet Mohit K. Misra leaves no stone unearthed as he dons the robes of a mystic, though he is plainspoken, lilting, and at times playful with his language and words. Written as Dohas, or couplets, each stanza of the fifty-one poems found in this collection chases the glow of a new dawn of world enlightenment. Straightforward, uncomplicated, and wise, with titles such as "Mother Earth," "Married to the Light," "Charity," and "Peace," Misra examines and dissects the frailty of life, the inevitability of death, and the most tender part of the stalk and the root.



These poems are necessary, irresistible, and evolved. Courageous in their simple message, God and His many faces are pressed into the window box for all to see and celebrate. Misra encourages introspection, deliberation, meditation, and the search for deeper meaning. His poems of praise, poems of contemplation, and poems of provocation sing God's praises, His justice, and His grace.



Knowledge leads to understanding, which leads to peace and, finally, to love. It is what the world needs: a little of God's love, the fabric, the sheer essence; the gems of the universe unfold on these pages - and we are, as readers, better for these gifts.



Ponder Awhile was an award-winning finalist in the 2009 USA Book News Spirituality-General category. The book also currently holds the following rankings:



Best Book Buys Body, Mind and Spirit - #9

Philosophy - #23

Religious Philosophy - #2

Poetry - #6

Poetry: Inspirational and Religious - #1



For an enticing preview of Ponder Awhile, visit Misra’s official Facebook page to view its compelling mbook trailer: www.facebook.com/PonderAwhile.



Ponder Awhile is available as a $0.99 digital download for Amazon Kindle. The book is also available in paperback format (ISBN: 9781419646720, $8.88, 66 pp) on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indian online stores, such as Flipkart, Infibeam, and Indiaplaza for RS 150/-. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/PonderAwhile.



About The Author

Mohit K. Misra was born and raised in Mumbai. After studying at Cathedral and John Connon, he served in the Merchant Navy before dedicating his full energies to writing and poetry. He lives in Pune-India. To learn more about Mohit, visit www.facebook.com/PonderAwhile.