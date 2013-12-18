Ponderings on Shattered Innocence: Compelling New Book of Poetry Proves Faith's Power over Heartbreak

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Rami Khalil Nazzal has lived a tumultuous life. Born in Saudi Arabia, educated in the United States and with numerous jobs spanning two continents, some would say he has broad horizons that could be the envy of many. However, Nazzal’s life hasn’t been without its tribulations. Left with an estranged wife and three children in 2005, he did what few do during the ensuing period of divorce counselling – he decided to become a poet.



Fusing his own life experiences with the unwavering power of faith, Nazzal’s latest book was written to provide light and hope to others facing their own dark times. ‘Ponderings On Shattered Innocence: Poems Of Heartbreak, Faith And Hope’ is proof that life’s creator is one force that can never be lost.



Synopsis:



The book came from thoughts and inspirations that occurred to me when I returned to Canada after separating from my wife and three beloved children. I believe the poems show a progression from utter sadness and despair to acceptance, patience, and hope.



Underpinning all the poetry is an unwavering faith in the Almighty Creator, whose designs and miracles cannot always be fully understood. I tried to write, too, about the beauty of nature and humanity and, ultimately, about forgiveness.



It is sincerely hoped the reader will derive some inspiration or hope through their own paths.



As the author explains, his current outlook on life is the result of much strife and numerous challenges.



“Things got tough when I moved to the USA at the age of fifteen to attend boarding school. I endured three years of harrowing bullying – a time during which I chose to suffer in silence. My adult life has also seen many trying times – from my failed marriage to a Singaporean-Indian lady to a Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, children with birth defects and having to put up with two bosses who worked me harder than I could physically handle and then didn’t pay me – life hasn’t been easy. However, one thing was never shaken – my commitment to my faith,” says Nazzal. “Of course, the worst pain I have suffered has come recently – during the separation from my three beautiful children.”



Continuing, “I’m now passing my experiences and lessons onto others through poetry – which has opened up an entirely new life for me. I’ve had great feedback from friends, family, students and even former bullies! I tackle many themes including loneliness, coping with illness and of course managing life’s love. Even though I haven’t seen my kids in years, my love for them is as strong as ever and this creeps into every word I write. Therefore, love plays a huge part in the messages I share. It’s a very powerful mix of life facets that will enlighten any reader and assist them on their own journey.”



With the book’s demand increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Ponderings On Shattered Innocence: Poems Of Heartbreak, Faith And Hope’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1b6dxIh.



About the Author: Adam Rami Nazzal

Adam Rami Nazzal is of Middle Eastern origin. He was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and was educated in the USA. He became Canadian in 1987 and pursued degrees in math, business, and education. He worked in Asia from 1993 to 2011, where he married and had three children. He travelled and taught extensively. He is a pious Muslim and loves and respects people of every race, color, and creed. Currently, he is teaching in Canada.