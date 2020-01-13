Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Summary:

A new market study, titled "Discover Global Pontine Glioma Drug Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.



Introduction



Global Pontine Glioma Drug Market



Pontine Glioma drugs are used to treat a malignant cancerous tumour that originates from the brain stem (pons). This tumour arises from the supportive tissue called glia, which keeps the neurons in place and functioning properly. The diagnosing of pontine glioma involves non- invasive brain imaging like MRI, in addition to the neurologic physical exam. The symptoms related to this disease include squints, facial weakness, slurred problems, abnormal gait, and changes in personality and behaviour. This pontine glioma tumour leads to back pain, difficulty walking and problems with bowel and bladder control.



Radiation therapy is the most common treatment for treating Pontine Glioma disease because most of these tumours cannot be treated via surgery. Surgeries are not recommended by doctors because it is too dangerous hence the pontine glioma drug market is growing at a faster rate. Pontine Glioma accounts for 10% of the childhood central nervous system tumours. Approximately 300 children in the U.S are diagnosed with pontine glioma disease. These tumours occur in both boys and girls and do not occur in adults.



The global pontine glioma drug market report focuses on the value, volume, market share, and size of the global pontine glioma drug market at a company, regional and global level. The report also analyses the rapid increase in the demand and supply of pontine glioma drugs in the forecast period of 2019-2025. The historical data and the future prospects of the product market have also been mentioned in the report. The clinical trials related to this disease are going on around the world that is leading to the expansion of the pontine glioma drug market.



Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4531990-global-pontine-glioma-drug-market-professional-survey-report-2019



Key Players of Global Pontine Glioma Drug Market =>

- Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Burzynski Research Institute, Inc.

- Loxo Oncology, Inc.

- Medicenna Therapeutics, Inc.

- Medivation, Inc.

- Novogen Limited

- Sanofi



Market Segmentation

The market of pontine glioma drugs can be classified based on the type and applications as shown below: On the basis of market segmentation by type, the global product market can be split into A-10, 8H-9, Afatinib Dimaleate, AdRTSIL-12, and others. Afatinib dimaleate is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer that spreads in the nearby issues or parts of the body. It blocks the action of the naturally occurring substance that is needed to help the cancer cells multiply. And based on the market segmentation by application, the global pontine glioma drugs market can be classified as hospitals, clinics, and others.



Regional Overview

Japan, India, China and regions like Southeast Asia, North America and Europe are among the regions and countries that are working on the research and development of pontine glioma drugs. The report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, import and export of the product market based on a region-wise analysis. The participation of the key players in the market is also covered in this report that is based on the manufacturing sites, ex-factory price, sales revenue, raw materials, capacity, and market share of the global pontine glioma drug market. The manufacturing and cost structure analysis have been studied and the recent developments and expansion plans have been mentioned in the report.



Industry News

The U.S. FDA has announced 12 new clinical trial research grants accounting to more than US$15 million over the next four years to increase the development rate of medical products for patients with rare diseases. This grant given through the Orphans Products Clinical Trials Grants Program will facilitate and support the study of various rare diseases like intrinsic pontine gliomas and high-grade gliomas.



Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4531990-global-pontine-glioma-drug-market-professional-survey-report-2019