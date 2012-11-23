Pony Mailbox and Business Center Named as One of the Top 100 UPS Shipping Outlets for 2012

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- TN-based expert shipping store, Pony Mailbox and Business Center, has just been named by UPS as one of the top 100 Authorized Shipping Outlets for 2012. There are currently more than 4,500 UPS Authorized Shipping Outlets in the nation, making this recognition a very special achievement for the post office Nashville.



According to the Hendersonville post office, “We are honored UPS has acknowledged Pony Mailbox and Business Center as one of the top 100 ASOs in the country. We continuously strive to offer the highest level of service and superior quality materials to both individuals and small businesses.”



Every day, Americans depend on the security of mailing services to process and send a large number of products and valuable goods. Although the Internet has greatly enhanced the way in which people send and receive messages, traditional mailing services are essential for sending gifts and packages.



In addition to being an Authorized Shipping Outlet for UPS, Pony Mailbox and Business Center is also currently an ASO for DHL, FedEx and the United States Postal Service. With four shipping options, the company helps customers quickly send packages and also offers a number of mailing products and services, including stamps, certified/return receipt, International, delivery and signature confirmation, First Class or Priority Mail, APO/FPO, parcel post, and a media and book rate. Customers can also take advantage of the company’s private mailbox rentals.



For those people looking for boxes Nashville, Pony Mailbox and Business Center features expert packaging services for a wide range of package contents, including custom packaging services for odd shaped or large items. To ensure the contents of each customer’s packages are safe, the company offers high quality packaging materials, including boxes, bubble wrap, peanuts, padded mailers, tubes and packaging tape.



Pony Mailbox and Business Center also features a comprehensive selection of business services, including printing services, copying, notary Nashville, laminating, document shredding, greeting cards, faxing, scanning, typing, graphic design services and money orders by Western Union.



For more information about Pony Mailbox and Business Center, visit http://www.ponymailboxcenter.com



About Pony Mailbox and Business Center

Started in the late 1980s as Hendersonville’s first alternative to the Post Office, Pony Mailbox and Business Center offers professional service and high quality materials for small businesses and individuals with mailing, packaging and professional business service needs. Located in Hendersonville, TN, Pony Mailbox and Business Center offers a wide range of services, all aimed at providing customers with superior shipping methods and products.