Pooch Care Plus Available for Pet Sitting Services in Camden County Through July 2020

As the world begins to open up after several months in quarantine, pet owners might be reluctant to leave their pets alone while they go to work or run the errands filling their to-do lists. Pets are accustomed to a routine, and after the past few months, owners may worry that their pets will become anxious or destructive if they are left alone for long periods.



Rather than leaving pets home alone or calling on a friend who may or may not actually like animals, owners should consider hiring a pet sitter to take care of their pets while they are away from home.



A professional pet sitter isn't the same as hiring an individual to pet sit. Certified and insured pet sitters are professionals who can be counted on to arrive when needed, give owners regular updates about their pets, and offer a friendly face that can help assuage a pet's anxiety and loneliness throughout the day.



When selecting a pet sitter, it's essential to look for a trustworthy professional. Since they will have access to a pet owner's home, it's worth researching the kinds of reviews a pet sitter has received in the past. If available, it's worth considering referrals from friends and family who also have pets and have had positive experiences with services they've used in the past.



