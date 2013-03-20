Pool Cleaning and Repair Services Available from Uberpools

El Cajon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Maintenance of swimming pools is a difficult task. Such tasks require assistance from professionals who can get the job done quickly. Uber Pools is a locally owned company offering La Mesa pool service. The company has a reputation of offering excellent pool services in California guaranteeing 100% Customer satisfaction.



The company is known to be one of the best La Mesa pool cleaning services also offering pool repair services and pool equipment installation services. “We are aware of the importance of maintaining pool properties and our trained technicians will help keep your pools healthy and safe” states the company, adding that they offer services in various parts of California namely Ramona, Downtown, La Mesa, Vista, Rancho San Diego, Alpine etc.



The La Mesa pool cleaner gives top priority to preventive services for their customers’ pools. The company guarantees that their preventive services can keep the pools safe for years to come, thereby saving a lot of time and money for their customers. The La Mesa pool services offered by the company are known for the attention to detail and quality care when cleaning pools. The company also offers Spa services including Spa Maintenance and Repair.



The company staff is trained to handle all kinds of pools including jacuzzis and community pools with utmost care. The technicians are also good in servicing salt water pools. The company uses high quality equipments and products for pool maintenance and tailors their services to meet the requirements of customers. The company website lists all their services and service areas. The customers can also get an estimate of the pool service cost from the company website.



The company promises quick response, dispatching technicians to the location moments after receiving calls from customers. Customers can visit the company website to learn more about the services and how much it will cost them.



About Uber Pools

The company is based in California, USA. Uber Pools built its reputation by prioritizing customer convenience and satisfaction above all. They provide excellent pool maintenance services in various locations in California, at reasonable rates. The company provides weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and one time pool cleaning services. The technicians employed by the company have the experience and skill to keep pools healthy and safe for years.



Media Contact



Phone: 619.672.2660

Web: http://www.uberpools.com/la-mesa-pool-spa-service