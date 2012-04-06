Pool Owners in Melbourne Turn to Oz Glass Pool Fencing to Add Sleekness, Safety to Their Pools

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Swimming and having fun in the sun is a natural part of every Australian’s life. And a large population of the country has created their own little piece of swim heaven in their backyards by installing a home pool. In fact, one in four Australian homes have a pool.



But in addition to the luxury and relaxation home pools provide, they also present a streak of danger, especially for families with young children. Drowning is the most common cause of accidental death amongst children ages one to four.



Fortunately, safety pool fences can help prevent accidents such as drowning.



Growing in popularity due to its ascetically pleasing appearance and top quality protection features, many people are opting for glass pool fencing rather than traditional wire or wood pool fencing.



But with a large number of contractors supplying glass fencing, it can be hard to know which one will offer the highest quality materials and best pricing.



Receiving high praise from numerous happy pool owners, Oz Glass Pool Fencing is the premier contractor for glass pool fencing in Melbourne. Servicing Melbourne and the surrounding areas, Oz Glass Pool Fencing offers both stylish and economical pool fence solutions, not to mention a high level of safety for pool owners, children and guests.



While standard close-boarded wood or chain link fence pool guards offer a certain level of protection, they can sometimes be unattractive and block sightlines for people outside of the pool area.



According to Oz Glass Pool Fencing, using glass pool fencing allows homeowners to relax inside their house while still keeping an eye on their children and guests as they swim. Additionally, glass pool fencing can enhance the aesthetics of a pool area with its sleek, clean lines, and is very affordable.



“Glass is a very versatile material, comparatively inexpensive, and can be made to any length and shape you may require, so custom built glass pool fencing is both economical and stylish. It can even increase your home’s value,” states a representative from Oz Glass Pool Fencing.



Pool owners can choose between frameless and semi frameless glass pool fencing depending on their needs and budgets.



