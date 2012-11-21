Winter Is the Perfect Time to Get "Pool-Ready" for Summer, at Platner Pools and Spa

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Winter is the perfect time to start making long and medium-range pool plans for the coming summer. Los Angeles-based Platner Pools and Spas has many satisfied customers throughout Southern California, and they know that winter is sometimes the best season to not only repair or upgrade those pool filters, motors and pumps, but to consider a switch to the new line of energy-efficient pool equipment that will reduce the cost of owning that pool. Click on the link for more information on pool remodeling.



Another upgrade to consider -- in winter or any other time -- is upgrading to either a saltwater or ozone system. Saltwater pools offer low-cost maintenance, are healthier for skin and hair, don’t deteriorate swimsuits and towels, and can continue to sanitize pools even when the owner is traveling, etc. Click on the link for more information on swimming pool builders.



Ozone can be another “low maintenance” choice. Unlike sanitizers, which kill the bacteria, viruses and organic matter in a pool, oxidizers burn up residue, effectively eliminating a wide range of pool contaminants. As with salt systems, the water smells and feels great. The only byproduct of an ozone system is oxygen.



Ozone is inexpensive and safe for your family. Instead of a chlorine smell as a byproduct, the only thing “outgassed” is oxygen.



An ozone system is virtually maintenance-free and costs very little money and time. However, it’s important that the right system is selected and properly installed, which is always a great time to remember that projects with Platner begin with a no-cost consultation. They then personally oversee each project to completion, from original design and development, through construction and completion. To learn more, visit http://www.platnerpools.com, or call (800) 982-POOL



About Platner Pools

Transforming yards into imaginative outdoor living spaces is the business of Platner Pools and Spas. They approach each project on an individual basis, using space, sound and color to capture the essence of the newly transformed home. As testimony to the care and technique they bring to each project, they have numerous satisfied clients throughout the Los Angeles County, Ventura County and San Fernando Valley areas, including in Beverly Hills, Calabasas and Los Angeles. To learn more, write platnerpools@sbcglobal.net, or phone (800) 982-POOL. Click on the link for more information on a swimming pool remodel.