Pool Service Company Bay Area Pool Service Expands Into Five New Markets in Florida

Tampa Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- As anyone who owns a pool knows quite well, maintaining it can be a time-consuming and often confusing process. For example, homeowners are not always sure how much and which type of chemicals to use, and backwashing and vacuuming a pool can be both difficult and messy.



Since the day it opened for business in 1952, Bay Area Pool Service has provided its customers with a wide range of services that help make life a lot easier for pool owners. From pool chemical service and residential pool cleaning to repair and installing new equipment, the Florida-based company is a one-stop shop for anything and everything related to pool maintenance.



In order to serve even more customers, Bay Area Pool Service is expanding operations into five new markets in Florida. Beginning this spring, customers in Bradenton, Sarasota, Cape Coral, Ft. Myers and North Naples will be able to take advantage of the award-winning, industry-leading pool services that clients know and expect from the company. For people who are looking for top-quality pool service Bradenton area Bay Area Pool Service is ready and willing to help.



As a bonus, clients from these areas will be able to take advantage of a free Salt Chlorine Generator, which is the company’s most popular chemical pool cleaning service.



“This service maintains your pool water in a constant swim safe and beautiful swimming condition,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that clients love the low chemical, great feel of the water, and the safety of not having to buy, transport, or store any chemicals at their home.



Last year, Bay Area Pool Service opened locations in Spring Hill and New Port Richey. Already, the company has been well-received in these markets. With the addition of Sarasota pool services and the other four new locations, the company’s owners are confident that residents in these communities who are looking for Naples pool repair and other services will also be grateful to work with a professional pool service company that is reputable and reliable. Clients have already commented that it is a relief to work with a professional pool service company that offers top-notch customer service.



About Bay Area Pool Service

Bay Area Pool Service has been in business since 1952 and the company’s team is excited to mark the start of their 61st year with expansion along the West Coast of Florida. Bay Area Pool Service is the leading pool service company in Florida. The company specializes in Florida pool maintenance, including pool chemical service and cleaning, and they are also experts in Florida pool repair. The company has been the choice for thousands of clients since 1952. For more information, please visit http://www.bayareapoolservice.com