Pool Service Professionals at Sun Valley Pool Service Ready to Make This Swimming Season a Great One

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Pool service and cleaning are available from the professionals at Sun Valley Pool Service just in time for the warm weather months. The pool cleaning service offered by Sun Valley Pool Service will help keep any pool sparkling clear all season long.



Right now, new customers who sign up for Sun Valley Pool Service’s weekly pool service can get a great deal.



“All new customers get one month of free pool service,” said a company spokesperson. “That's four weekly visits for complete pool maintenance with no contracts.”



A pool is a big investment that brings both value and pleasure to a home, and when owners take good care of it, they can make the most of the health and relaxation benefits, added the company spokesperson.



According to the company’s website, in order to avoid costly repairs as well as the build up of dirt, bacteria, bugs or algae, it is important to have a professional service maintain a pool. Sun Valley Pool Service offers professional cleaning such as brushing and vacuuming to keep a pool clean and disease-free.



Sun Valley Pool Service also provides customers routine chemical checks, so there is need to store dangerous products at home or go to the local pool store each time chemicals are needed.



Customers in need of pool repair can also contact Sun Valley Pool Service. All of their pool repair technicians are educated and certified to repair swimming pools.



“We’ve been doing swimming pool repairs since 1982, and no pool repair job is too big or small,” said the company spokesperson.



The repair services that are available according to the website include above- and below-water repairs as well as installations.



All of Sun Valley Pool Service’s pool technicians are Certified Pool Operators and members of the APSP (Association of Pool and Spa Professionals). This means that each technician comes with the industry’s seal of approval, certifying them as pool professionals.



Sun Valley Pool Service prides itself on its commitment the quality and excellence that differentiates them from their competition.



About Sun Valley Pool Service

Sun Valley Pool Service is a family-owned and operated company that has been serving the Dallas and Fort Worth areas since 1982 with professional and friendly pool services. For more information, please visit http://sunvalleypoolservice.com.