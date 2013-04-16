PoolCleanUp.com Gains Attention for Their Swimming Pool Cleaning Service in Houston

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Having a swimming pool is a fantastic luxury, and can significantly increase quality of life. This is particularly true in a hot area like Houston. A pool isn’t just for swimming, it is also a fantastic opportunity to invite people over and be social. It can even significantly add value to a home. However a pool can be hard to maintain. It is important to employ a good pool cleaner to keep a pool safe and in the best condition for swimming.



One pool cleaning related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is PoolCleanUp.com, the online home of a Houston based company that provides pool cleaning services. PoolCleanUp.com is well known in the Houston area for providing excellent swimming pool related services.



The website goes into detail about their services, including their regular packages for people who want weekly or bimonthly pool maintenance. There are also details about the pool cleaning methods they employ.



PoolCleanUp.com don’t just offer a standard pool cleaning service. They also offer a range of other pool related services, including a specialized pool draining service that involves an acid wash for removal of unsightly mineral deposits.



They even offer a pool construction service, for those who wish to install a new swimming pool in their home or garden. To achieve incredible results, they employ a team of specialist pool builders. Houston customers have been delighted with the pools that they have built all over the city.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Here in Houston, we are lucky enough to have a climate that means an outdoor pool can be in use for practically the entire year. That’s a great reason to have a pool, but it means that pools around here require a lot of maintenance. It’s important to get a good value pool cleaner that provides a high quality service. That’s exactly who we are, and what we do. We clean indoor pools and we are also adept at dealing with the extra problems that come from outdoor pools. We’re the local experts in pool cleaning. Houston pool owners realize this. That’s why we have so many great testimonials on our website.”



About PoolCleanUp.com

PoolCleanUp.com is the home page of a Houston based swimming pool cleaning company. They clean pools all over the Houston area, in addition to providing other swimming pool related services.



For more information please go to http://www.PoolCleanUp.com