Pools, Hot Tubs Surge in Popularity, Health Benefits Among Consumers

Fort Myers, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- People looking to escape the wintry weather may want to think ahead – like flip flops, sunscreen and of course, summer swimming. But in today’s economic climate, going to the beach or even the city aquatic center may not be ideal. It can cost a family hundreds of dollars on end, costing not just money, but time, scheduling, etc.



In the next couple of months, we expect to see thousands of Americans prep for swimming season, and now more than ever, they’ll buy a dependable above-ground pool.



ABOVE GROUND POOLS

Ever since the first above-ground swimming pool was built in 1907 for the Racquet Club of Philadelphia, they’ve become an American institution. Many families are opting to invest in above-ground swimming pools to quench their summer swim thirst without breaking the budget. Aboveground pools can be as simple or as elaborate as you need, desire or can afford.



Ever since it founded in 1976, My Pool Spot has become one of the most trusted brands in the pool business. Our company has seen a surge of consumers opting for at-home pools and hot tubs – and for the right reason. All of our products are made in the United States.



According to the Better Business Bureau, millions of American homes purchase pools each year. The cost of in-ground pools, maintenance and potential dangers are driving people more toward an above-ground solution. The option is solid, though not as permanent as one installed in your backyard. Plus, the labor costs, excavation and other supplies are far less expensive, according to Fox News Network.



HOT TUBS

From the bubbles to the piping hot jets to the sexy times in between – nothing feels quite as relaxing as soaking in a hot tub. But it’s not just a luxurious way to spend your evening. Little did you know that every time you hop into the water, you might actually be improving your health.



According to the Live Strong organization, the heat, buoyancy and massage elements of a hot tub can provide a number of benefits. In fact, many medical professionals recommend athletes opt for hot water therapy to relieve aches and pains, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, arthritis, diabetes and other conditions.



We expect many of our customers will opt for one of our luxury, easy-to-install tubs this season. They offer a luxurious experience with a infinite number of health benefits people cannot ignore.



Have you ever wondered why you feel tired after leaving a hot tub? It all boils down to simple science. The massaging jets and heat help reduce tension in your body, making it easier to fall asleep. In the hot tub, your body temperature rises, and when you exit the tub, the drastic drop in temperature induces sleep – sort of a double whammy. Studies suggest that spending 15 minutes in a hot tub 90 minutes before bedtime can lead to an improved night's sleep, according to experts at Live Strong. The National Sleep Foundation also claims that soaking in hot water, such as a hot tub or bath, before retiring to bed can ease the transition into a deeper sleep.



About My Pool Spot

My Pool Spot is the above-ground pool, swimming pool supply and hot tub supply expert company, based Fort Myers, My Pool Spot is also a certified company on Google, Yahoo and Bing. Our company was created and run by guys that have been in the swimming pool business for more than 35 years. No matter the issue, you can trust we will come through with honest and sound advice.



Made in the USA and MyPoolSpot.com. We love this country and are committed to doing our part in these tough times. Made in America means better materials and quality workmanship. We strive to offer as many products Made in the USA possible and are constantly looking for more. We believe in supporting the American worker and selling products made right here by hard working Americans.



My Pool Spot

(800) 670-2940

3040 Oasis Grand Blvd.

Fort Myers, FL 33916

http://www.mypoolspot.com/