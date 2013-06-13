Pools Unlimited Forms Partnership with WildFire Marketing Services

Corpus Christi, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Pools Unlimited, a company specializing in pool maintenance and pool construction in Corpus Christi, has partnered with WildFire Marketing, a full service search engine optimization (SEO) and location-based web-marketing firm, in order to focus and enhance its online presence.



Pools Unlimited has proudly offered pool services and pool remodeling in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas in Texas since 2012. The company specializes in weekly and monthly pool maintenance services, as well as specialized repairs regarding cracked pools and decks. Pools Unlimited is equipped to tile and resurface pools and can create custom gunite pools, flagstone patios and fountains.



“A pool is no small investment and needs to be maintained in order to retain its usefulness and value,” says Gilbert Garcia, Owner of Pools Unlimited. “On that same token, a pool should also be a source of pleasure and relaxation! Whether it’s regular maintenance or something as drastic as pool remodeling in Corpus Christi, we have the resources and know-how to get it done. I’m proud to say that Pools Unlimited really lives up to its name—no matter what the circumstances, if it has to do with your pool, we can help.”



Among its vast gamut of services, Pools Unlimited offers regular weekly and monthly pool maintenance services, pool vacuuming, regular chemical checks, wall and tile brushing, the addition of chemicals and the emptying of filter baskets. The company is fully bonded and insured in all areas of operation.



By partnering with WildFire in order to optimize its web presence, Pools Unlimited is taking the necessary steps to ensuring the success of its online marketing campaign. The company hopes to expand its service reach to people seeking complex, comprehensive solutions to projects such as pool construction in Corpus Christi via the web.



“Our intent is to open our doors to people who may be in need of service, but who aren’t sure where to find it in their area,” says Garcia. ”WildFire gives us the opportunity to refine our web presence and create a portal for pool owners who want the best service possible for their investment.”



Through WildFire’s services, the company will bolster its online search engine rankings, while at the same time providing engaging content for potential clients searching for pool and deck services in the greater Corpus Christi area. Through this partnership, Pools Unlimited is seeking to meet the needs of local Internet users looking for the best answers to their pool-related questions.



