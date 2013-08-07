Poor Man's March 2013 for the Unjustly Accused - Kelly Thomas, Trayvon Martin, West Memphis 3

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Just recently, Edward Snowden informed the World about the United States surveillance program. Shortly after Edward Snowden informed Americans about the illegal surveillance program, the world was distracted by the Trayvon Martin and the George Zimmerman case.Trayvon Martin lying on the ground dead



There were several protests that really divided the country and made everyone forget about the real problem at hand; America's freedom being taken away. Instead of Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton taking this great opportunity to educate black Americans about voting and bringing white Americans along for the ride and to point out their injustice in the United States, instead they divided the country even more.



3 poor white boys accused of a crime they did not commit



White people have been marching with blacks for years, so why would black leaders keep isolating blacks from whites? Why are black leaders not organizing blacks in the community to vote? Blacks wanted the rights to vote back in the day and now Al or Jesse have not even mentioned the word vote in any of their Marches. Why have the two leaders not told black people to wear a vote shirt to inspire other kids to vote? Why haven't Jessie Jackson or Al Sharpton said anything about the unjust that was done to the West Memphis 3? The West Memphis three is about 3 poor little white kids that were framed for a murder they did not commit and they spent most of their childhood lives behind bars. What about Kelly Thomas, a white homeless man that was beat to death by 6 police officers?



Now is the time for all races to come together. Black, White, Mexican, Asian, Indian, etc... all need to come together because all poor and middle class people without power are treated unjustly. Katt Williams and Lindsay Lohan are two prime examples of how celebrities get away with crime and when they go to court they only get a slap on the wrist. Katt Williams and Lindsay Lohan have numerous charges and both break the law however they want.



The people of the United State would like to propose a Poor Man's March to symbolize 1 Nation. We would like for little kids to be there and we would like for everyone to wear a Vote Shirt to show Martin Luther King Jr. that we learned from the words he preached. The Poor Man's March would be a very historical movement in the United States. The Poor Man's March is a class thing, not a race thing. The Poor Man's March is about all people who were treated unjustly because they were poor and supposedly forgotten. That is why you make sure to bring your pictures, your signs, your T-Shirt and march for everyone who was treated unjustly, not just Trayvon Martin but everyone. This is what we as a people should be doing with each other. We should help each other!!! Jesse and Al Sharpton, if you can't change your style of leadership, then step the HELL DOWN!!! Quit teaching black people to beg!



Divided we fall united we stand. As long as we stay divided, laws are going to slip right under our noses. Let's get together become 1 Nation and vote because we need to win back our freedom that we are losing.



