Poor Quality E Cigs Are on a Rise Due to the Latest E Cig Trend Says CheapElectricCigarette.net

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- CheapElectricCigarette.net, a website dedicated in reviewing various electronic cigarettes and sharing latest news & information on e-cigs, has recently published an article on their website titled ‘Which E Cigarette Brand Can You Trust?’ which informs that there has been emergence of many new e-cig providers who are simply ‘jumping on the bandwagon’ and providing poor quality products.



The website, http://cheapelectriccigarette.net/, in its recent article ‘E Cigarette Competitors Proliferate’ informed that nearly $2 billion were spent on e-cigs last year, with 60% of the sales coming from the U.S., Russia and Germany. U.S. e-cigs sales are the highest with nearly quarter of worldwide sales. The website’s analysis found that the future of e-cigs is promising, and soon they will divert a good chunk of total profits from the tobacco industry.



However, the problem many consumers are facing according to CheapElectricCigarette.net is that since the e-cig industry is fairly new, it is hard to determine which brands are offering quality products. Every new business is familiar with marketing strategies and due to their successful applications the companies may appear as a reputed brand to the customers but that may not be the case.



The site informs that one way to solve this major problem is to look for unbiased reviews and customer ratings. Finding best electronic cigarette reviews of 2013 may not be an easy task as sometimes brands themselves create review websites to fool the potential customers, a trend that is now widely being seen in internet marketing across different industries.



CheapElectricCigarette.net technique of reviewing e-cigs is quite simple and most effective. The site’s team personally uses the e-cigs and then offers their insights to the public. Each review contains all details of the provider and the e-cig, and lists out the pros and cons of the product. The site has even shared coupon codes for interested customers like their coupon for 10% discount on orders under $100 and 15% off on starter kits over $100 for V2 Cigs, a leading provider of e-cigarettes and one of the pioneers of the tobacco smoking alternatives.



CheapElectricCigarette.net suggests that firstly, brands that have been successful over a long period should be tried out, as usually they are the ones that are offering the best possible e-cigs. The site’s team has suggested V2 Cigs, Green Smoke and White Cloud e-cig brands since all of these are not only the premier e-cig providers today but have a positive feedback from their regular users.



About CheapElectricCigarette.net

CheapElectricCigarette.net is one of the leading websites that provides reviews of various e-cigs and information & news on electronic cigarettes. Through the online platform, http://cheapelectriccigarette.net/, the numerous reviews and articles on electric cigarettes can be viewed. The reviews published on the website have been complimented for being straight forward and unbiased.



For more information about Electric Cigarettes, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of cheapelectriccigarette.net, please email to contact@cheapelectriccigarette.net.