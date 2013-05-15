Pop Singer Maya Sienna Signs with Eclectic Media Productions

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Shannon Rose, of Eclectic Media Productions, today announces that rising pop superstar Maya Sienna has joined his public relations firm.



The Triple Talented, Maya Sienna, is a Self-Taught Singer/Songwriter, Dancer, and Actress who was born May 1st in sunny St. Petersburg, Florida. She began singing at the tender age of 6 and knew right away that she wanted to Sing and Perform for the rest of her life! It was "Love at First Song" as Maya says herself.



Maya attended private school, Saint Petersburg Christian, from kindergarten through the 5th grade. When Maya's Mom went through a divorce & she couldn't afford private school any longer, she decided to home school Maya. Maya has been on the Dean's List every semester at school & since home schooling holds a GPA of 4.0.



By age Eleven, Maya, her mother, & her younger sister, began traveling to Atlanta to pursue Maya's Singing Career. While in Atlanta, Maya met with producer Shakespeare, who has produced TLC, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Pink to name a few. They also went before & auditioned for, Marvelous Marvin who has developed such Super Stars as Cody Simpson, Usher & Beyoncè. Maya also met and consulted with Ian Burke, who worked with Left Eye Lopez.



While in Atlanta, Maya was asked to perform at "The Healing of Atlanta" Charity and Fundraiser. She sang "Beautiful" by Christina Aguilera, to support young boys and girls against Human Trafficking. Ironically, Later that year, Maya was also asked to perform for another Human Trafficking Awareness Fundraiser back in her hometown of Saint Petersburg, Florida. She belted out , "The Greatest Love of All" by Whitney Houston, for all to hear.



Maya has also traveled to New York and LA to record her music with some of the biggest producers including Grammy Nominated Producer, Shawn Campbell, who found and produced Cody Simpson, who is now touring with Justin Bieber. Maya Sienna is currently Signed to Shawn Campbell and World Class Choreographer, Darrien Henning, who has choreographed stars such as Cody Simpson and Britney Spears.



Shannon is excited to have Maya as a part of his media family. "Maya is an energetic presence that is poised to light up the airwaves all across the country."



For more information visit http://www.mayasiennamusic.com



Maya has just finished her Debut Music Video "Dollar" which is premiering this month!



Maya Sienna is now represented by Eclectic Media Productions and is available for interviews and performances, please contact info@mediaproductions.tv to schedule or for more information.