Pop-Up Business School's Last Somerset Program Was a Huge Success, They Are Excited to Be Returning to Weston-Super-Mare to Help More Entrepreneurs and Businesses to Make Money

Basingstoke, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Pop Up Business School was set up in 2012 by Alan Donegan and Simon Paine. Alan is a radio show host and award-winning speaker who operates a successful business delivering corporate training, Simon is an internet entrepreneur and has extensive experience in the coaching and mentoring of business start-ups.



In October 2012, Pop Up Business School launched a project in the Seaside town of Weston-super-Mare, the idea of the project was to help people within Weston-Super-Mare and Somerset start their own businesses and make money for themselves, Alliance Homes and Knightstone Housing funded the October 2012 project.



The two week workshop was attended by a total of 46 people 28 of which were unemployed, of the 46 attendees 32 said they went on to make money running their own businesses and 16 of the unemployed attendees were actually able to give up benefits you can see more statistics from the last event in this infographic.



Of the last Weston-Super-Mare event, Pop Up Business School said, “We are so happy that so many people started businesses, made money, increased their confidence and happiness. Alliance Homes and Knightstone Housing are thrilled too! So much so we are coming back to Weston-Super-Mare this November to run another event.”



Pop Up Business School say that anyone within Somerset is welcome to attend the next event, because the event is funded by Knightstone Housing and Alliance Homes it is completely free for aspiring entrepreneurs and even established business owners to attend. More information on the event can be found here.