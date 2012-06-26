Pop-Up Restaurant Pairs Food Courses With Specially-Composed Music for a Novel Dining Experience

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- In a unique collaboration between Whisk, an up-and-coming pop-up restaurant in Jamaica Plain, MA, and jazz guitarist and composer, Ezra Platt, the July 12, 2012 pop-up evening at Fazenda Coffee Roasters will pair each of the 5 tasting courses with the premiere of original jazz compositions scored for each dish.



Chef partners of Whisk, Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta, themselves musicians, had been thinking about music and food. Kean said: “We’ve been imagining the best way to enhance our novel food creations with music. Through this collaboration, we can add to the mystique of our July 12 event, since our patrons don’t know what they will experience until they actually see it, hear it, and taste it all at once.”



Kruta added: “We will use the individual dishes and jazz compositions to illuminate simplicity and complexity, and then end in simplicity as if it’s the circle of one’s life.”



Describing why this opportunity was so stimulating, Platt noted: “The word ‘compose’ plays out in a lot of different ways for the three of us, since both musical composition and food composition are creative, tactile, and don’t come fully to life except through the interaction with an audience. We’re all very excited about the July 12 experiment and with audience feedback, we’ll continue to evolve the model.”



Whisk is already making restaurant history, with an uncommon approach. Building on the pop-up restaurant idea, the partners have been designing events such as 7 courses and seven continents, seven courses of pork from head to tail, seven courses of chocolate, and every way an oyster should be.



Whisk is a pop-up restaurant founded by chefs Jeremy Kean and Philip Kruta in 2011. The restaurant currently operates out of Fazenda Coffee Roasters in Jamaica Plain. Chefs of Whisk are dedicated to the innovation of locally grown food, while creating a menu-less theater for the food connoisseur.



For more information, visit http://www.whiskboston.com



About Whisk

Whisk is a dessert bar and bistro located in the heart of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts that focuses on fine cuisine and innovative desserts. Chef/Owner, Philip Kruta focuses on locally grown seasonal ingredients to create plates with variety, originality and truly flavorful works of art.



Whisk is a highly conceptual dining experience. Whisk offers two seatings, three days a week, for a seven course tasting menu. Reservations are required, however walk-ins are accommodated by either a three course pre-fixe, or a three course dessert tasting. This format allows for the dining room to fill up at either 7pm or 9pm and everyone gets coursed at the same time. This creates a very uniquely connected feeling throughout the dining room and engages the diner with the food. Its an event, an experience, a place to go where its all about the food.