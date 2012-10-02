Pop Up Stands Within Exhibition Stands Are Now Available at Stand4 Ltd

Chineham Park, Basingstoke -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Stand4 Ltd has today announced that all evolution pop up stands are now available as a permanently stocked item. These pop up stands are an important addition to all exhibition stands as they are a fast and effective way to advertise goods or services. The portable displays online shop at http://www.stand4.co.uk displays all stocked items including the evolution pop up stand, roller banners and exhibition shell scheme dressing kits. All pop up stands are printed on stoplight material using the latest HP technology. Using only genuine HP ink, all of the portable exhibition stand equipment stocked by Stand4, is of the highest quality.



Stand4 has become one of the UK’s most popular retailer of popup stands, roller banners, shell scheme dressing and exhibition literature print. Originally a bespoke stand build exhibition design company, Stand4 has also moved into the portable displays market. Retaining their ethos of only selling quality displays they have quickly gained a solid reputation in the industry as a leader in bespoke exhibition stands, portable displays and modular stands.



As retailers of the T3 stands system, Stand4 develop self-build, cost effective exhibition stands for clients seeking that bespoke look without the heavy install costs. The advantages of using modular exhibition stands is that after the initial cost of purchasing the stand system, further reinstallations are much cheaper than the traditional bespoke build costs. This is because the client owns the complete kit, so there are no reoccurring exhibition stand install costs or hire charges.



All roller banners and pull up display systems are printed on non-curl stoplight material, this mean when the banner is erected it does not curl in the middle when under tension. All displays including the roller banners are laminated in an anti-scuff crystal matt laminate. This protective laminate ensures all displays can be used time and time again without the ink scuffing.



For further information and great tips on exhibiting and all things exhibition stands visit stand4’s feature rich website.



About Stand4 Ltd design

Stand4 Ltd design outstanding exhibition stands developing connectivity between your brand and your audience. All prospective clients are offered a free 3d exhibition stand design concept for their next event including a full quote breakdown. All exhibition stands are designed using the latest 3d technology and rendered to a very high standard. This gives each client a full experience of their stand prior to the build and install. All portable displays are of the highest quality, no corners are cut. This ensures a strong basis of repeat custom and trust between Stand4 and their clients.



Name: Sarah Smith.

Company Name: Stand4 Ltd.

Email address: info@stand4.co.uk

Company Location: UK.

Website address: http://www.stand4.co.uk/