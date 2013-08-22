Pop Violinists Linzi Stoppard & Ben Lee FUSE Feature at Henley Festival James Bond Gala

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Shaken But Not Stirred At Henley Festival Bond Gala Featuring FUSE Violinists Linzi Stoppard & Ben Lee.



A blockbuster evening featuring some of the greatest film scores and theme songs in movie history – the sound, look and feel of James Bond.



Presented by Joanna Lumley, the evening featured the world's leading electric violin duo, British violinists FUSE (aka Linzi Stoppard and Ben Lee) playing their million dollar crystal violins.



The music was provided by an augmented Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The programme also featured Strictly Come Dancing stars Kristina Rhianoff and Robin Windsor. Big tunes, stunts, cameo appearances – simply one hit after another: Diamonds are Forever, For your eyes only, Live and Let Die, Goldfinger, Skyfall



The music, played by the fantastic Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, opened the show with the James Bond famous theme tune. West End stars then delighted the audience with their powerful renditions of James Bond hits starting with ‘Goldfinger’ and included ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Diamonds are Forever’, ‘View to a Kill’ and ‘For Your Eyes Only’ to name just a few.



The FUSE violin duo, Linzi Stoppard and Ben Lee are carving out a unique musical niche and an equally unique fan base with their incredible sound. Many string instruments have electric varieties, but those musicians typically use a traditional acoustic instrument so you end up with a traditional sound, albeit a bit louder. Their approach is very different. They utilise sonic processors and a unique type of electric violin. The result is their very own FUSE style.



To achieve their trademark sound, the electric violinists of FUSE called upon a suite of high-tech equipment, including their trademark Bridge electric violins, valve amps and sonic processors to create their album. The result is a new style of rock that’s unlike anything you’ve ever heard.



The FUSE violin duo has received tremendous critical acclaim from some of the world’s leading publications, including the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, OK Magazine, and Hello Magazine, among others.



But Linzi Stoppard and Ben Lee don’t just have the talent and the innovative sound; they’ve also got the look. A blend of glam and rock, the dynamic FUSE violin duo quite literally dazzle with their memorable personal style and their shimmering Swarovski Crystal-encrusted violins.



In fact, the two members of FUSE were recently named as the newest faces on C Music TV, an international music video channel – and yet another confirmation of their “arrival” on the mainstream music scene. Further proof? Their standing ovations following recent performances at the iconic Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix.



The evening ended with a rendition of Adele's ‘Skyfall’ accompanied by electric violinists Linzi Stoppard and Ben Lee, the first Oscar winning Bond song and the audience giving a standing ovation and wanting more.



A blockbuster evening on a beautiful night by the Thames.



The FUSE violin duo, Linzi Stoppard and Ben Lee are carving out a unique musical niche and an equally unique fan base with their incredible sound. Many string instruments have electric varieties, but those musicians typically use a traditional acoustic instrument so you end up with a traditional sound, albeit a bit louder. Their approach is very different. They utilise sonic processors and a unique type of electric violin. The result is their very own FUSE style.



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http://www.fuseofficial.com