Poppadam Webs Launches Shopping Coupon Portal in India

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Bangalore based start-up Poppadam Webs LLP is a new emerging giant offering handsome deals and coupons. Receiving a welcoming response, it is being promulgated for its fancy deals and coupons. Now, launching its new website, for new and fresh coupons, it offers a thousand coupons and deals for variegated categories. Rendering its services for various Indian online shopping stores, it is a loyal promoter.



Unlike other coupon-offering websites in India, Dealstan not only displays sheer variety of coupons for the online stores they collaborate with, but also provide splendid deals that the online stores have. It never misses to catch any profitable deal, which many coupon website’s might ignore. You can bag home deals for anything to everything that could range from - ‘Get Flat Rs. 700 on Domestic Flights at Goibibo’, to ‘Up to 40% off on Baby Diapers’. Investment of a min or two could earn you a magnificent offer. All a consumer needs to know is just the combining deals and coupons enlisted on primary portal. Enjoy massive savings, that come to you 100% free and with no registration requirements.



The new coupon and deal website facilitates its users to sort coupons and deals by popularity, and success rate. Dealstan open-heartedly welcomes the review of users about deals and online stores, and maintains the record. Hence benefits one to get his/her favourite deal or coupon that is sorted by user rating. For complete customer’s satisfaction and peace of mind, details about each online store have been furnished. It maintains the transparency about online payment and delivery methods, that online stores supports and hence ensure secured online payments. Users also get any xyz information easily, about any deal online and hence are well aware of products. Another fascinating feature is the Dealstan community, that allows any user to upload coupons or deals they see online that otherwise, is not listed in the comprehensive database already.



About Dealstan

Dealstan.com is a website that has vowed to cater to the needs of people by providing voguish, handsome and highly profitable deals. With sheer dedication, it provides latest Online Deals that are hand-picked from various Indian Shopping websites like Flipkart, Snapdeal, Homeshop18 and so on.



Dealstan has a team of deal hunters, working 24*7 to find best and choicest deals for Indian Shoppers. With a pool of internet marketing professionals, Dealstan flashes at-least 30 money saving deals and rewarding coupons a day. Hence, is helping Indian Customers to save immensely while they shop online.



Dealstan Assortment (Selection):



- Dominos India Coupons: Get Coupons & Deals on a variety of pizzas, pastas and desserts.

- Jabong Online Coupons: Get Coupons & Offers on men, women and children’s clothing, footwear and accessories.

- Myntra Store Coupons: Get Coupons & Offers on some top fashion items for the entire family including clothing, watches and footwear.

- Snapdeal Coupons: Get Coupons & Offers on thousands of products for all parts of your life from clothing to games.



Media Contact:

Person Name : Ochitya (Online Media Associate)

Company : Poppadam Webs LLP

Address : #10, First Floor,

Street #34, Cross #2,

Saint Marks Road,

Bangalore. Zip/ Pin- 560034

Phone : +91-9972616249

Email Id : ochitya@dealstan.com

Website : http://www.dealstan.com/