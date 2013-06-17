Poppy and the Stranger: Latest Book in Celebrated Children's Series by Eli Jay Empowers Young Readers to Overcome Their Fears of the Unknown...

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- While Eli Jay has spent her distinguished career as a physician working with diabetic children, one of her biggest passions sees her put down her stethoscope and pick up her pen to write potentially life-changing children’s stories.



Her self-created series (for ages 2+), starring an animated and lovable green balloon named, Poppy the Wandering Balloon, reaches out to inquiring young minds and helps them tackle life’s issues by resonating with a highly-relatable and exuberant character.



The series second book, ‘Poppy and the Stranger’ is helping thousands of young children understand, acknowledge, and conquer their fears.



Synopsis:



In his latest adventure, Poppy awakes to see his own shadow under the moonlight. As he moves, the shadow moves with him. He does not understand what he sees. As a result, he becomes terrified that a ‘stranger’ is following him. In hopes of escaping from the stranger, he finds his way through the moonlit woods. He sees his friend Ollie the Owl and asks him for help. Ollie sends him to Gamble the Fox. Gamble then sends him to Seymour the Snake. None of them see this stranger Poppy tells them about. Finally, Seymour sends Poppy to Lyndon the Bear, who is the wisest of them all.



Lyndon explains to Poppy all about shadows, and suggests that if he goes down to the creek and looks down, he will discover something new. Poppy takes his advice. While gliding over the water, the stranger reappears. With a little courage, Poppy drops closer to the water to confront the stranger, but all he sees is a reflection of himself. It is then Poppy realizes he did not have to be afraid of his own shadow.



As the author explains, her short picture books impart more than just a story.



“A child's fear of the dark is very real and deep; especially when that child is facing his or her own shadow for the first time. My first book, ‘Poppy the Wandering Balloon’, shows every child that they can overcome and conquer their own fears in this intriguing and mysterious tale,” says Jay.



Continuing, “I realize through this little green balloon, many children are able to express their own fears and concerns. They see Poppy as their best friend and confidant. Sometimes, it helps to have an inflated little friend nearby!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“What a great adventure for children who are still unclear about their fears. The next time I'm walking under the moonlight and a stranger follows me I am sure I'll be reminded of Poppy the little green balloon and his heroic adventure,” says a reviewer from Readers Paradise.



Another reader, Amy, was equally as impressed. She added, “What an interesting idea to make a balloon the main character! My younger sons loved this concept. Just think: Poppy could be one of those balloons that little kids have unwittingly let go only to watch them float high up into the air off to another place. I loved that this helped the younger children relate to Poppy.”



“Jay's writing technique is gentle, never going beyond a few lines per page - an aspect that makes learning to read easier for beginners. Her illustrations match her story well - childlike in simplicity and just the kind of pictures with which children can identify. This is a solid little storybook for children, one that takes several possibilities of fear and transforms them to friendly findings. It is a hit!” says surgeon, reviewer, and art historian, Dr. Grady Harp.



About the Author

Eli Jay is the author and illustrator of Poppy, The Wandering Balloon and Poppy and the Stranger. She is also a physician and a native of Washington, DC. It is here Eli lives with her family and continues to write, produce, and illustrate several Poppy adventures. Many of these adventures will live on through a delightful and intriguing children's series for decades to come. Poppy is not only an adorable little green balloon, but he has also been described by many reviewers as the ultimate inner child within each one of us. Poppy is a character who happens to be a source of inspiration, hope, and comfort to those big and small. And that is just what he will be to you and your family as you enter his world.