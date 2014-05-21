Poppy Austin Launches Double Size Vitamin C Facial Serum for Best Value on Amazon

Bristol, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Aging is inevitable, and the effects of aging can be dramatic. With people living longer lives than ever, aging is a process that we already beginning to slow down thanks to easier lives, scientific and medical advancements. Some of these advancements include the understanding of how cells change as they age, resulting in older looking skin. By reversing the change in cells, individuals can effectively turn back the clock and look younger once more. Poppy Austin, the luxury beauty brand, has created a Vitamin C serum for the face that uses scientific observations to restore the youthful composition of cells, supplementing aging skin to return to its youthful best.



Poppy Austin’s Vitamin C facial serum contains hyaluronic acid and JoJoba oil to maximize the penetration of the vitamin C within the skin cells, increasing the numerous benefits they offer. This lightweight serum is easily absorbed by the skin and is not greasy or oily, and can be used daily to achieve noticeable results when combating fine lines, wrinkles, age spots and under-eye darkness.



The 2oz bottle is available exclusively through Amazon for the same price as the average competitor’s 1oz bottle, and is the purest grade serum on Amazon, making it not only the best value for money but the best Vitamin C serum available. Created in FDA certified facilities in the USA, the product comes with a full 100% money back guarantee.



A spokesperson for Poppy Austin explained, “Vitamin C has long been known to be one of the most powerful antioxidants, responsible for a huge range of benefits within the human body. The skin is outer-most organ, and the one that receives the most punishment. Unfortunately that means it is most in need of nutrients and the last part to receive any. By applying the nutrients directly to the skin in a penetrating serum, the skin can get what it needs and look better than ever. With 2oz for the price of one, it can look even better for longer.”



About Poppy Austin

Poppy Austin is a new kind of cosmetics company that has won fans across the globe thanks to their commitment to research and development of premium beauty products. They are dedicated to creating premium hair and skin products that make people look and feel younger, fresher, and more alive than ever. Poppy Austin produces small batches using high quality ingredients to keep the prices as low as possible. For more information please visit: http://www.poppyaustin.com/