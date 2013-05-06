Pop's Barns to Offer Free Quotes on Barns and Sheds

Gordonville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Finding a long-term storage solution is a hassle for many people. All too often the only storage options are Self Storage yards, where customers can never be sure their belongings are safe, or building expensive storage sheds Lancaster on-site. Pop’s Barns has a solution that solves the dual problems of cost and security: prebuilt storage units. For sheds Lancaster PA residents have trusted Pop’s Barns for many years and Pop’s is looking to expand their business with free price quotes.



Storage sheds Lancaster from Pop’s Barns come in a dozen colors to match the exterior of the home or other buildings. The storage sheds from Pop’s Barns come in a variety of styles to match almost any taste, from rural to suburban and beyond. For rustic looking sheds Lancaster PA area residents can choose the Dutch barn exterior or the Quaker shed. For more organic look, Pop’s Barns also carries very simple garage storage shedsLancaster. More adventurous customers might prefer a Tower Shed or even the Victorian design.



Once the customer has an exterior in mind they can head to Pop’s Barns’ online quote tool for a free quote on the storage shed. All a customer needs to provide is their name, contact information the type of building they are looking for and a brief description of the job. This description needs to include information about the style desired, the size of the unit and potential color choices for the storage shed. Pop’s Barns’ design experts then go over the information and will quickly respond with a price.



Ordering by Pop’s Barns’ sheds Lancaster PA residents and those of neighboring states also qualify for home delivery, eliminating one more reason not to shop for a storage unit. Pop’s Barns has simplified the process of buying and setting up storage units in the Pennsylvania region.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.popsbarnslancaster.com/ , email them at sales@popsbarnslancaster.com or call (717) 354-0038.