Pop's Most Illusive Fuelling Speculation; RiRi Hogging a Bar

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Pop music’s prince appears to be turning into pop music’s Most Illusive man, as it would appear. Spotted in LA over the weekend Matthew Najar made no attempt to hide his presence in the celebrity capital as he manoeuvred himself around the city enjoying his brief time off before his Asian tour and major album launch, both due in the fall. The singer frequently appears and disappears from public view, instigating speculation into his private life goings-on.



First spotted on Rodeo Drive in a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder after 8:30pm with an unidentified woman, Najar stopped briefly to sign autographs for passers-by; has the singer been hitched? His management have denied speculation that the singer is in a relationship contrary to rumours fuelled by his latest hit single ‘Don’t Need Clothes’. Is this unidentified girl the same girl who appears in the ‘Don’t Need Clothes’ video? It remains to be seen.



Just a week earlier Najar was in London where he caused brief media commotion as he gave free hugs, photos and autographs to over 400 fans who gathered to see him at London’s famous Somerset House. The singer was later criticized as being reckless with some media commentators claiming his stunt was a “security risk”.



In other celebrity news RnB bad girl Rihanna violated karaoke etiquette at a bar in Germany this weekend, hogging the microphone to yell and sing two songs consecutively, causing a stir at the Thai Royal bar in Cologne. Customers of the bar were surprized to see RiRi make an appearance at the venue although one customer was removed early as he reportedly heckled the songstress during her center stage karaoke performance “past the point of funny”, according to one onlooker. There wasn’t an entourage of people surrounding RiRi at the bar; it was her and an anonymous friend heavily drinking on her mid tour break. The songs were ‘Don’t Speak’ by No Doubt and ‘Sex of Fire’ by Kings of Leon.



Rihanna performed the following night just outside of Cologne as part of her current world tour which is enjoying major success as most of her European dates have been set to sold out audiences; primary show reviews have been overall encouraging for the young entertainer who continues to sell her ‘bad girl’ image.



