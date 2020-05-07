"Pops On," a New Brand of Popcorn and Candy from a Beach Paradise, Now on Kickstarter!

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Pops On is committed to bringing healthy snacks and smiles to people around the world. A new brand of delicious popcorn and candy snacks, Pops On was created to trigger emotions reminiscent of fun, joyous, and lighthearted times in paradise. Each snack in the collection was made to take one back to a favorite vacation or remind them of one coming soon.



Popcorn, a popular snack worldwide, was chosen as the perfect delivery system for vibrant Pops On flavors representative of a fun, unique island style and aloha spirit. Initial popcorn and candy Ho?okupu (offerings) will include popcorn with Hawaiian Alaea (red) salt on white kernels, Hawaiian Alaea (red) salt and pepper on white kernels, black lava salt on blue kernels, and rosemary on blue kernels, with candy variants including chocolate shells and Hawaiian fish in pineapple, citrus, and raspberry flavors.



Each product, delivering flavorful, rich tastes of paradise, are made with simple, wholesome ingredients and Hawaiian sea salts. No additives, like corn syrups, artificial flavors, or artificial colors, are used, making Pops On products healthier than competitors by using low-sodium Hawaiian red salt and natural ingredients.



A mix of popcorn and candy creates a balance of salty and sweet consumers are expected to love. Funds from this campaign worldwide will be used to support Pops On, including associated production costs. Expected to release in early March 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/popson/pops-on-snacks-should-be-fun?ref=49yuk2



Supporters around the world can back Pops On by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $25 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including a handwritten thank-you note and free bags of popcorn or candy. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Pops On

Pops On is a new brand of popcorn and candy. Designed to trigger feelings of being in a beach paradise, Pops On delivers delicious, rich flavors with simple, wholesome ingredients and Hawaiian sea salts – and no corn syrups, artificial flavors, or artificial colors.



