Popsicle Goes to Church: Exciting New Storybook Teaches Children About Faith and Believing in God

Bridgeport, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Pre-schoolers and young children now have a new way to learn about faith, thanks to a book release by Cristal Baker.



The Connecticut-based writer is proud to announce the release of ‘Popsicle Goes to Church’, a storybook with faith and God at its heart.



The book takes readers on a journey with a friendly five year-old girl. As with any good story, there’s a twist – her faith, determination and love of her sick puppy gets her into a bit of a pickle.



“Don’t worry, everything turns out well in the end,” says Baker, herself a committed Christian and strong follower of God’s word.



She continues, “However, along the way, children will have a compelling opportunity to learn about faith and the importance of believing in God. It’s important that the idea of faith isn’t allowed to dwindle as time progresses. Therefore, I have attempted to re-connect with young children in a fun and engaging way.”



Critics praise Baker and her work for its efforts in re-instituting children with the Christian faith. As the author explains, her love of children wouldn’t exist had God not blessed her with their gift.



“Every child is special and every child is valuable. Therefore, it’s vitally important that no child is denied the opportunity to explore faith, Christianity and ultimately, the existence of God,” she concludes.



Popsicle Goes to Church is available now from Amazon.com.



Direct purchase link (eBook): http://www.amazon.com/Popsicle-Goes-To-Church-ebook/dp/B0096DL9PC



Printed books: https://www.createspace.com/3961017



The author’s progress can also be followed on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pebbls



About Cristal Baker

Cristal Baker is a native of New York City, and her love of children was the inspiration for writing this book.