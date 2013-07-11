Popular Albums of Various Artists

Manalapan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- This is a Duet cover of Rihanna's hit song "Stay" by Matthew Schultz featuring AlessiaGuarnera; http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEhMEEI7p-0



This song was re-arranged by Armando Guarnera with beautiful nylon string guitars as well as vibrant violins, and orchestral arrangements add additional emotions to this song. Matthew, Alessia and Armando are excited about their rendition of this amazing song and hope that everyone will enjoy this version as well.



Matthew Schultz is exploding all over the media. His digital footprint is gigantic. He has millions of views on his Youtube video “Money or Me” with Hip-Hop legend Jim Jones and has been covered by The Source Magazine, MTV, CNN, Skope, Hype Magazine, Social Magazine, CBS News, MSNBC, Starpulse and much much more! Matthew Schultz is releasing his next track produced by Armando Guarnera "Right Heart, Wrong Time" sure to be the hit of the summer. Schultz is slated to release a remix with Team Pitbill's David Rush this July.



AlessiaGuarnera is one of the hottest Independent Artist's to hit the music industry in a very long time. She is one the most talented female vocalists out and has been labeled as the "Janis Joplin of her time." Alessia was instinctively aware of the power of music in expressing her innermost emotions,she cultivated an informed and intense appreciation of a broad spectrum of musical styles. She is a diva in the making come listen, and make the journey with her.



Armando Guarnera is one of the most talented musician and producers in the music industry. Throughout the years, he has pulled together any and all musical inspirations he can find. Groups such as The Beatles, Led Zeppelin and countless others have contributed to his vast knowledge of music. Influenced by legends such as Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Joe Pass, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, David Foster and others, they strengthened his need to become what he is today: a highly acclaimed singer-songwriter and musician, with many years of experience producing, mixing and engineering the sounds he was so compelled to make.



