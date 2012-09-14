Popular Anti-Aging and Anti-Wrinkle Cream Proving Popular in the UK, US and Australia Reports Articate.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- The makers of Natox, which is an all natural skin cream that uses natural ingredients and advanced molecular technology to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, have recently revealed their latest sales figures.



This product was recently named the best anti-aging and anti-wrinkle cream for 2012 by Articate.com, and it appears as if sales are growing every single month right now.



It was developed by John Richardson in the UK, and unsurprisingly Natox currently generates most of their sales from the UK at the moment. That's mainly because there has been quite a lot of media coverage in the UK press, and Richardson also appeared on Dragon's Den with this product, which also helped generate a lot of publicity for his new skin cream.



However because it is marketed online and can be delivered worldwide, sales are growing in a number of other countries as well.



Outside of the UK, Natox generates most of their sales from the United States, closely followed by Australia. However they also generate sales from Ireland, Germany, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, India, Spain, France and the United Arab Emirates, who complete the list of the top 12 countries where sales are highest right now.



This demonstrates two things. Firstly it demonstrates that many people from a wide variety of different countries are desperate to eliminate their wrinkles and make themselves look younger. Secondly it also demonstrates that a wide variety of different people are impressed by this new anti-aging cream and are prepared to give it a try.



Natox is made from completely natural ingredients and it uses advanced technology to penetrate deep into the skin and act upon the muscles and nerves that cause wrinkles to form. It is clinically proven and has been endorsed by the Sun newspaper's beauty editor Sue Moxley and leading fashion designer Eric Way.



A full review of the Natox anti-aging cream can be found at:



http://articate.com/2012/05/31/natox-anti-ageing-skin-cream-review/



About Articate.com

Articate.com features articles on a variety of different subjects, and has reviewed many of the leading products in the health and beauty industry.