Popular Author's Brand Initiative Seeks to Help New and Self-Published Authors Achieve Greater Recognition

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- With the ability to self-publish, the world of publishing has changed. It is no longer necessary to secure a contract with a major publishing house; however, the need for promotion of published works is greater than ever due to the high volume of self-publishing authors. Blue Artists, an award-winning creative agency, is partnering with Jim Denison, a popular voice-over actor and producer, to provide professional branding and book production for those writers who want to increase their audience.



Blue Artists, based in the Washington, DC, area, is available to authors throughout the country and the world. Blue Artists and Jim Denison are working together to provide accessible book production and branding help for authors who want to promote their own work by bringing Denison's signature audio book production capabilities to self-published authors.



According to Pierre Walters, Senior Producer at Blue Artists, "Working with Jim to provide quality Audio Books for our authors is a dream come true. As a talent himself, Jim produces warm, friendly, comforting, and genuine voice performances. However, what makes this partnership really exciting is Jim’s ability to collaborate and inspire equally wonderful performances from other voice-over artists to help deliver the professional variety in talent our authors and clients expect."



Audio books have been a popular medium for some time, and bringing a self-published book to audio format is a great way to promote the book to a wide audience. According to Jim Denison, "I am thrilled to partner with Blue Artists to provide quality audiobooks to new and established authors via the Author's Brand initiative. It is an honor to be part of this visionary, dedicated team whose passion is truly to assist others to excel."



Every author who requests Blue Artists' innovative Exclusive Publishing Service will receive Denison's signature audio book production as well as public relations assistance, book development and proofreading, assistance with illustrations and artwork and world-class distribution and promotion.



Blue Artists offers the Exclusive Publishing Service for an affordable one-time price. Unlike other online publishers, Blue Artists does not build hidden or recurring costs into the price of its book production packages.



For artists who want their books recognized, Blue Artists and Jim Denison have combined to create an easy and affordable way to bring the attention of the world to their work through a variety of media and venues.



About Blue Artists

Blue Artists is dedicated to helping those who work in the arts and entertainment industry with quality branding and marketing solutions. For entrepreneurs with artistic products, Blue Artists helps them publish or distribute their work quickly and affordably.



Contact:

Blue Artists

877-977-2023

info@blue-artists.com

http://www.blue-artists.com/