Popular Business Blogger Rolls out Fresh New Design; Ready to Grow

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Cori Padgett-Bukowski is a professional blogger and freelance writer bent on growing a blog to hook readers from the moment they land, and give them a good shake before setting them loose on the world.



More importantly she’s bent on building a blog to make a difference to struggling entrepreneurs and freelancers looking for the inspiration and motivation they need to break free of the job grind and find a little passion in their professional lives.



With the fresh new design she recently rolled out combined with useful yet humorous content she strives to provides on a regular basis, covering everything from mindset and productivity, to business and marketing, to branding and image, to copy and messaging, she’s made some impact already.



"Differentiation is everything in the blogging world. With so many people hopping online and slapping up blogs because it’s currently the “in thing”, the noise is spectacular. It’s hard to cull the wheat from the chaff. Being willing to be different, be true to you, and ultimately be doggedly persistent is what separates the professionals from the hobbyists."



Blogging isn’t just about sharing a diary of your life online anymore. There’s Facebook for that. More and more smart professionals are using blogs to build a client base, build credibility within their industry, and share a wealth of knowledge with the world they wouldn’t otherwise be able to share, Cori included.



While her big goal is to build a popular blog (maybe even two) and share her lessons learned with likeminded individuals, she also uses her blog to showcase and market her freelance writing skills to potential clients.



At the end of the day, blogging is really just another way to speak to people and build relationships that might otherwise never happen, whether those relationships wind up to be personal friendships or professional collaborations. But like any industry, first you have to get noticed. You can’t just subscribe to the “build it and they will come” mentality.



“Creating a popular blog really boils down to finding the perfect audience for your message, whatever that message may be, and communicating that message in a way that resonates with readers. And of course, a lot of hard work and maybe a bit of nail biting and wine consumption. Oh and chocolate too. You can’t build a blog without some damn good chocolate. Feel free to ship it straight to my door.”



About Big Girl Branding

Big Girl Branding is a blog geared to entrepreneurs and freelance professionals that want to learn to break free of the job grind and live life on their terms. The main goal- to bring forth quality info to readers, who can then use said info and apply it to their own biz, branding, and marketing shenanigans. May contain info unsuitable for overly sensitive people. Dork label required.



