Popular Comedy Show to Be Hosted at Miami Motel

South Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The Quality Inn South at The Falls recently announced it will be hosting the popular show “The Comedy Inn”. This show features top comedic talent in the local South Florida area and guest comedians form all over. According to their website,



“Let Comedy Inn host your next Corporate Event, Private Party, Bachelor or Bachelorette, Birthday Party, Anniversary, or Get-Together. Comedy Inn can tailor Special Events to meet your every need, and we can even reserve the room just for you! We are used to handling large parties and can accommodate any occasion with a fun-filled evening of entertainment”.



The Comedy Inn features well known comedians like Clyde Gorden, Oni Perez, John Vargas, Forest Shaw, Sisquo the Comedian, Yamil Piedra, Johnny Trabanco, Bear Web and more. The comedy show has regular performances every other Friday with the last show which happened July 27th. The next show will be Friday August 27th at the Quality Inn South at The Falls.



Quality Inn South at the Falls is a popular Miami motel established in 1972 with 100 rooms, numerous amenities and a quality South Miami location. According to their website, “Quality Inn South at the Falls continues to exceed the expectations of modern travelers”.



And, “Our hotel is just minutes from South Florida's attractions, local businesses, and hundreds of nearby restaurants and shops. Inside the hotel are recently renovated guest rooms, free Wi-Fi wireless internet and Satellite/Cable TV, and a large heated pool” according to their website. The Quality Inn South at the Falls also has a quality Italian restaurant attached to the hotel complex.