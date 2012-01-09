Popular DJ Team ‘The Glitterboys’ Take Their Uniquely Amazing Show on the Road, Expand Worldwide

Hamburg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Nothing gets a party started more than high quality, beat-thumping music that brings people to their feet and evokes a sense of excitement in their hearts.



DJ companies have the ability to add the extra spark of fun needed at weddings, birthdays, parties and practically any other event. And no other DJ team provides a more entertaining, mind-altering, euphoric dance experience than The Glitterboys.



Already well known throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland, The Glitterboys are now ready to transport fun and nerve-tickling music to dance floors around the world. Formed in 2002 by the dynamic duo of Brian Ferris and Chris Williams, The Glitterboys are no ordinary DJ team. Specializing in house and electro sounds, the extraordinarily unique team makes every last aspect of their performances a memorable and exciting experience right down to their daring fashion sense.



Creating the ultimate party for everyone, The Glitterboys pay close attention to every detail of their gigs. They offer a wide variety of cheerful intros and self-cut bootlegs to make giant hits out of successful chart entries and booming club bangers.



Also experienced with playing shows on television, their greatest broadcasting success to date was rocking more than nine million people in one weekend.



In addition to offering people a once-in-a-lifetime party, The Glitterboys also record and cut songs with original beats and vocals spliced with classic tunes.



In 2008, Kontor Records signed The Glitterboys and brought out their hit "Africa.” In 2009, a "Suspicious Minds" and a "Top of the Clubs" mixing set followed.



According to The Glitterboys, “At every DJ gig, The Glitterboys prove that for them, summer never ends. This is also celebrated by their new single ‘Feeling,’ which makes everyone join the party. Grooving house music and beautiful, bright vocals are joined to create the ultimate catchy tune.”



Clubs or people looking to breath life into their next event can do so by booking The Glitterboys. The DJ team lists their monthly charts DJ playlist on their website to give people a glimpse of the type of music they can expect at their party.



People can also check out the DJs’ free weekly radio show, which is podcast on iTunes.



The Glitterboys plan to release their next music masterpiece in February 2012.



For more information, visit http://www.Glitterboys.de/



About The Glitterboys

Since 2002, The Glitterboys has been making lasting impressions on partygoers with their unique DJ skills throughout Austria, Germany and Switzerland. Now available for bookings globally, the dynamic duo of Brian Ferris and Chris Williams are a DJ/Producer team who mixes music at famous parties everywhere and delivers free mix sets and radio shows.