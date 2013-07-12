Popular Drug for Treating Eye Pressure Fast Becoming Beauty Aid

Tamilnadu, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Who knew that essentially what is a side effect of a drug used to lower eye pressure would become the primary appeal of the drug? Lumigan(Bimatoprostophthalmicsolution 0.03%) eye drops are typically used to lower eye pressure in glaucoma patients. However, it has been found to be an excellent way to grow eyelashes quickly and safely.Dozens of women attest to its success in helping them grow long, thick lashes. Lumigan is available online by prescription from a medical doctor



It was discovered that patients taking Lumiganhad significant eyelash growth when used for longer periods. It was later determined that the drug helps grow longer, thicker and darker eyelashes by extending both the growth phase and increasing the number of lash hairs that grow. Although It has not been approved to grow eyelashes but many people, especially those patients who have very thin or small lashes are using to grow eyelashes. It is only available by prescription from a medical doctor.



Universal Online founder, Andrew Mark , talked about how Lumigan is used by patients for growing eyelashes, though it is meant for treating eye pressure.



Like with any drug, it is important for patients to handle with care when applying it to their eyelids. Users must remember to remove all makeup and contact lenses, as not to cause any irritation or injuries to the eye. An applicator or a small brush may be used to put small drops on the upper eyelids. The main precaution to keep in mind is making sure the medicine does not go into the eyes or touch the corners of the eye. When done properly, Lumigan will have the same impact as products on the market that do the same. The difference is in the cost. Lumigan is significantly less than the popular products currently on the market.



