Popular Emotional Healing Workshop and Retreat Returns to South Florida October 26-28, 2012

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Right now, millions of people across the country are dealing with depression, fear and uncertainty, anxiety, addictions and/or failed relationships.



For many, these issues manifest themselves in physical health problems. Exhaustion due to anxiety, fatigue due to depression, focusing on loss or regret from the past can lead to missed days at work, family problems, and even thoughts of suicide.



Jana Fleming has worked around the world with clients that are ready to break through these and other emotionally debilitating issues. As the founder of Emotional Healing Systems and a Master Certified Emotional Healing Coach, she understands the emotional pain and despair that so many are living with every day. Emotional Healing Systems uses a unique and proven seven-step process that helps people identify, mobilize and release the painful memories and life-damaging beliefs that are the root cause of many of the emotional and physical health problems that affect people today.



This October 26-28, Fleming will hold a combined emotional healing workshop and retreat: Healing the Heart, on the beautiful shores of the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida. Fleming will work with attendees, guiding them through the seven-step process.



“The Healing the Heart process includes guided visualizations, journal writing, music and sound therapy, and exercises in conscious movement and body-centered awareness,” Fleming says, adding that first-time attendees will also receive instruction in Primordial Sound Meditation, an ancient, easy-to-learn meditation practice that provides many tangible healing benefits.



“Each day you also have the opportunity to nourish yourself with morning and evening group meditations, heart-opening yoga sessions, and time for personal reflection and integration. The Emotional Healing System teachers and staff are available to support attendees throughout their healing journey,” she explains.



For more information or to register for this incredible weekend of healing and connecting with others in a safe and content rich environment, visit http://emotionalhealingsystem.com/retreats/healing-heart/



About Emotional Healing Systems

Emotional Healing Systems has served as a beautiful, nurturing place where people can come to heal their physical pain, find emotional freedom, empower themselves, and connect to their inner spiritual life. The system is based on seven simple steps. It integrates the most effective elements of Jungian psychology “Shadow” work, Hypnotherapy, Creative Visualizations, Sub-Personality work, & Meditation. For more information, please visit http://emotionalhealingsystem.com