Popular Fashion Advice Blog Covers Kate Middleton's Tresses

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The secret is out. Women of all ages have found the perfect blog that provides high fashion tips and advice, beauty secrets of the famous and more..all on a budget. The Budgetchicblvd.com blog is for women who are trend setters and keep their pulse on what is hot at the moment. Budgetchicblvd.com is a top quality blog that suggests products, fashion, stores, home remedies, etc. Hot off the presses are two current popular articles on the site, “How to get Kate Middleton Hair,” and “Re-create this look from anthropologie.com for Less.”



The article about new royal mom Kate Middleton reveals the hair products that she uses to maintain her beautiful brunette mane. But what distinguishes this site from others is that it includes a less expensive alternative to the products that she uses. Readers will be able to achieve the same lovely results at a much more affordable price. Thanks to Budgetchicblvd.



“We try to provide our readers with information that will help them achieve the same sophisticated looks they desire without overspending,” said kismet is the creator of Budgetchicblvd.com.



Another hot article on the site right now is about a beautiful outfit from anthropologie.com. The site offers a piece by piece alternative that is a fraction of the original cost. Best of all, the look is just as elegant. And this is the signature of Budgetchicblvd.com. It specializes in providing unique clothing, shoes and accessories ideas at affordable prices. Whether the reader is looking for vogue outerwear, Ladies party dresses, boots, or handbags, they will find it all and more on the site.



Shoppers get ready to stroll down Budgetchicblvd.com. What you will find is a cutting-edge blog, dedicated to keeping your look fresh and saving you money. Visit today. saving you money. Visit today.



About BudgetChicBLVD.com

Budgetchicblvd.com wants to be the new it site where women of ages can go to share tips and advice on looking fantastic while on a budget.