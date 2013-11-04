Popular Fashion Website HighHeelsDaily.com Launches New High Heels Products

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- As one of the leading fashion websites on women’s high heel shoes, HighHeelsDaily.com is dedicated in providing not only the latest news and articles about women’s fashion, but also on the newest shoes available today.



Recently, the website has launched new products just like Jimmy Choo’s new handcuff high heels, perfect for fall and winter of 2013.



Also, their autumn / winter 2013 collection, as it is widely known in England, is headlined by a new pair of five inch snakeskin pumps which are playfully called “Devote.”



HighHeelsDaily.com also features some of the best brands available, namely ACNE, Aldo, Kate Spade, Casadei, Dolce Vita, Emilio Pucci, Camilla Skovgaard, Jean-Michel Cazabat, Nicholas Kirkwood, and many more.



The website has experienced authors and creative consultants who regularly contribute fresh articles on fashion and what’s hot in ladies’ shoes and high heels.



They also have a dedicated page where readers can learn more about the latest news on celebrities who are also into the latest high heels for women.



A dedicated website on fashionable high heels that provides fresh and entertaining information that also features new products as well for fashion enthusiasts. Indeed, women who adore high heels, stilettos, shoe trends, and celebrity shoe pictures should definitely check them out.



For more information regarding their new products like high heel sneakers, visit their website today at highheelsdaily.com or you may contact their representative directly for particulars.



About HighHeelsDaily.com

A website dedicated in providing entertaining and fresh news all about fashionable high heeled shoes for modern women. They also feature new products for their readers, as well as interesting news, offers, blogs, interviews, and opinions related to high heels and high heel sneakers.



Contact:

Daniela Fabiano

+61 420 314 311

24A 82-94 Darlinghurst Road

Sydney, NSW, Australia

daniela@highheelsdaily.com

http://highheelsdaily.com