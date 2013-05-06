Popular "Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide" on Sale, 55 Percent off During National Pet Month

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- National Pet Month, celebrated in the month April in the UK and during the month of May in the United States, is a time for “paws,” when dog lovers dote on their furry friends with lots of cuddles, chew toys and tasty homemade dog treats . But many commercial varieties of dog food aren’t exactly healthy. Per announcement today, authors of the “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide” are helping dog owners dish up wholesome and nutritional canine entrees. A $67 value, pet owners can purchase the guide for only $37 during the month of May.



The “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide” contains 13 inexpensive, easy-to-prepare, healthy dog food recipes, 10 treat recipes, 10 dog biscuits recipes, 4 diabetic recipes, 5 birthday cake treats, and more. Readers learn everything from what to feed their dogs to the best time for feedings, and how to combat certain ailments such as liver disease and diabetes through all-natural, mineral and Vitamin-rich foods. Laboratory tested and recommended by veterinarians, each recipe is carefully designed to cause no side effects, while promoting natural joint support, a healthy digestive tract, healthy skin and healthy teeth.



One reader, Lydia, writes, “Even after a few days the benefits are clear: The recipes are great, giving Alba [what he] needs for his health…”



In addition to the popular “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide,” the authors offer useful tips and advice on a wide range of mealtime dog care. The company blog includes in-depth articles on obesity prevention and mealtime training.



All “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide” purchases are backed by a 100-percent, 60-day money-back guarantee. A $67 value, the guide is on sale during National Pet Month in May. To learn more about homemade dog food recipes, or to purchase a $37 copy of the in-depth guide, visit the “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide” company website.



Media Contact:

Dr. Nathan Gill, author “Homemade Dog Food Recipes Guide”

admin@HomemadeDogFoodRecipesGuide.com