Popular Ice Cream Maker Game App Now Available on iTunes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Apple iPhone, iPad, and iPod users can now download the My Ice Cream Shop game app for free in the Apple iTunes store. The iOS version offers features not available on the Android app, including the ability to write a custom message on the ice cream creation.



Kids of all ages will enjoy creating, sharing and eating scrumptious ice cream treats with the My Ice Cream Shop app for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch.



The free app was originally released in the Google Play store for Android devices. Its intuitive play structure and myriad options made it a hit with adults and children alike. My Ice Cream Shop quickly garnered more than 250,000+ Android downloads and positive reviews from around the world.



My Ice Cream Shop users rave about the app. "Very creative game and fun," writes Kristel S. Another reviewer, Sadguna R., is ecstatic about My Ice Cream Shop. "Fantastic!!! Mind blowing!!! Unbelievable!!! Awesome!!!!" she writes.



My Ice Cream Shop allows users to imagine they’re working in an old-time ice cream shop, scooping out delectable treats for their friends and neighbors. First, users choose between several styles of dishes or types of cones. Then, they add up to three scoops of brightly colored ice cream. Next, they select from 12 different sundae flavors and 150 yummy toppings like nuts, sprinkles, fruit, chocolate, candy, lollipops and cookies. Add a cherry to top it off!



When the treat is perfected, users can eat it themselves or share it with friends on Facebook, Twitter, or email. The app also saves users’ creations so they can enjoy or share them later.



While My Ice Cream Shop offers plenty of ice cream flavors and fun toppings, users can purchase additional varieties as well as different backgrounds in the Google Play and iTunes stores.



TapBlaze, the developer of My Ice Cream Shop is also responsible for the popular My Cake Shop app, which has been downloaded by more than 1 million users. My Cake Shop allows users to unleash their inner pastry chef by creating literally thousands of different cakes for any occasion.



To download My Ice Cream Shop onto your iPhone, iPod, or iPad for free visit the iTunes app store now. Android users can download My Ice Cream Shop for free on Google Play.



About TapBlaze

TapBlaze serves as the mobile app development division of Los Angeles-based Lai Systems LLC. TapBlaze is a self-funded, profitable, mobile gaming company started in July 2012; their games in the Android and iOS markets have been installed in more than 1 million devices to date. When asked about the firm, co-founder and CEO Dr. Anthony Lai states, "Our vision is to build an enduring franchise that gamers will still be excited about a decade from now… We strive to develop high-quality apps that our users will find entertaining, fun, and useful. We believe our attention to detail, commitment to customer satisfaction, and expertise in the mobile marketing space will make our apps stand out."



Users agree that the mobile gaming company has certainly hit the mark again with My Ice Cream Shop and are excited for more offerings. To learn more about TapBlaze visit them on the web at http://www.tapblaze.com or email them at contact@tapblaze.com